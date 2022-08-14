Alec Baldwin has denied pulling the trigger on the gun that killed Halyna Hutchins. Photo / Getty Images

A new FBI forensic report has found the gun used in a fatal shooting on the set of Alec Baldwin's movie Rust could not have been fired without pulling the trigger.

Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins died on the set of Rust last year after being shot with a gun Baldwin was holding. The actor says he thought he was handling a "cold gun" (one without live ammunition) at the time of the incident.

Baldwin later said during an interview with ABC's George Stephanopoulos that he didn't pull the trigger.

"The trigger wasn't pulled," he said.

However, ABC News reports accidental discharge testing by the FBI has concluded the gun could not have been fired without the trigger being pulled.

The forensic report is part of a criminal investigation into the shooting, in which film director Joel Souza was also injured.

A post mortem report obtained by ABC News shows Hutchins' death has been classified as an accident.

"Death was caused by a gunshot wound of the chest. Review of available law enforcement reports showed no compelling demonstration that the firearm was intentionally loaded with live ammunition on set," the report said.

"Based on all available information, including the absence of obvious intent to cause harm or death, the manner of death is best classified as accident."

Local District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies said last week authorities were still waiting on key forensic evidence before deciding on any criminal charges over Hutchins' death.

She said a review of Baldwin's mobile phone is among the data outstanding.