The award-winning DJ is heading back to Aotearoa in 2023. Photo / Supplied

The last time legendary DJ, musician and producer Fatboy Slim performed in New Zealand was in 2019. Now he's finally making it back to our shores in early 2023.

He'll embark on his biggest tour of Aotearoa yet, playing outdoor shows next summer in Christchurch, Napier, Auckland, Wellington, Queenstown and Taupō.

Thousands of Kiwi fans who have been counting down the days till his return will finally get the chance to hear the pioneer of dance music play his hits live from "Right Here, Right Now" to "Praise You" and "The Rockafeller Skank".

His longstanding success lies in his ability to reach a wide audience by combining elements of different genres of music. Fatboy Slim, real name Norman Quentin Cook, has won ten MTV Video Music Awards, two Brit Awards and holds the Guinness World Record for the most top 40 hits under different names. He's headlined arena shows and festivals all over the world.

Before his 2019 tour of New Zealand, the DJ's last performance in the country saw him sell out Vector Arena in 2012. And his return down under promises to bring back fans of all ages to the dance floor.

The shows promise "genre-bending" visual effects for audiences that Fatboy Slim fans know and love. His Auckland show will help ring in a new festival for the city, Garden Music Festival in Victoria Park.



Tickets go on sale Wednesday October 19.

Fatboy Slim New Zealand tour dates:

Friday, January 27 - QE2 Park, Christchurch

Saturday, January 28 - Tremain Field, Napier

Sunday, January 29 - Victoria Park, Auckland

Friday, February 3 - Anderson Park, Wellington

Saturday, February 4 - Gibbston Valley, Queenstown

Sunday, February 5 - Taupō Amphitheatre, Taupō