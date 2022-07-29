Fans believe Beyonce has referenced her husband, Jay Z's infidelity in newly released album. Photo / Getty Images

Fans believe Beyoncé has hinted at Jay Z's cheating scandal and his infamous lift fight with her sister Solange Knowles in her new album.

The 28-time Grammy award winner released her long-awaited seventh studio record Renaissance at midnight on July 29 and while excited fans have broken the internet amid its release, it's the lyrics in one song that have really caught their attention.

Suspicious fans and critics believe the song Cozy makes a direct reference to Jay Z's cheating scandal as she uses the song to admit "nobody's perfect" and they "don't need the world's acceptance".

Beyoncé also sings: "Boy, I know you can't help but to be yourself around me, yourself around me. And I know nobody's perfect so I'll let you be, I'll let you be.

"It's the way that you wear your emotions on both of your sleeves, till the face you make when I tell you that I had to leave."

The singer first spoke publicly about her husband's infidelity in her 2016 visual album Lemonade, famously branding the other woman "Becky with the good hair".

A year later her rapper husband referenced the scandal, claiming he had "gone into survival mode" and "shut down emotionally", resulting in him cheating.

But Beyoncé appears to use her new record to share her confidence he won't go behind her back again.

She sings: "I'm one of one, I'm number one, I'm the only one.

"Don't even waste your time trying to compete with me. No one else in this world can think like me. I'm twisted, contradicted, keep him addicted."

And it seems the drama doesn't stop there, as fans noticed the same song seems to reference the 2014 incident when the Formation singer's younger sister, Solange, was filmed attacking Jay Z in an elevator at the Met Gala.

In the song the pop icon sings: "She's a god, she's a hero, she survived, all she been through, confident and she lethal.

"Might I suggest you don't f*** with my sis, because she comfortable.

"Comfortable in my skin, cozy with who I am."

Fans could not believe their ears and swiftly took to Twitter to see if anyone else had made the connection. One fan said, "No way, Beyonce singing 'Might I suggest you don't f*** with my sis' in Cozy is her recalling what happened with Solange and Jay-Z in 2014."

Another fan tweeted, "When Beyonce says 'might I suggest you don't f*** with my sis' she means like bc Solange will f*** you up on an elevator right? Right."

Following the elevator incident, rumours of the rapper's infidelity were sparked, which the Break My Soul singer later confirmed in her album Lemonade.

Solange, Beyonce and Jay Z. Photo / Getty Images

The couple later released a joint statement addressing the fight between Solange and Jay Z, claiming it was a "private family matter".

The full statement released in May 2014 read, "Jay and Solange each assume their share of responsibility for what has occurred.

"They both acknowledge their role in this private matter that has played out in the public. They both have apologised to each other and we have moved forward as a united family. The reports of Solange being intoxicated or displaying erratic behaviour throughout that evening are simply false. At the end of the day families have problems and we're no different. We love each other, and above all we are family. We've put this behind us and hope everyone else will do the same."

- Additional reporting by NZ Herald