Jason Momoa (centre) with Al Pacino at left. Photo / Instagram/Jason Momoa

Social media is abuzz over a surprising detail in this photo posted by Jason Momoa over the weekend.

The picture shows Aquaman star Momoa and friends – among them, Hollywood legend Al Pacino – sat around a table enjoying a meal. Pacino appears to have his iPhone on the table in front of him, complete with old-school corded headphones, and …

Jason Momoa (centre) with Al Pacino at left. Photo / Instagram/Jason Momoa

What is that?

Al Pacino and his Shrek phone case. Photo / Instagram/Jason Momoa

One canny social media sleuth figured it out: If the phone in front of him is indeed his, the Nine-time Oscar-nominated actor Al Pacino, 81-year-old star of The Godfather, Scarface and Serpico, has a … Shrek iPhone case:

Yours for only $12.95. Photo / Supplied

We're not quite sure what to do with this information and judging by social media, we're not alone.

I will never stop thinking about Al Pacino's $12.95 Shrek iphone case — gal pacino (@snailfraud) April 10, 2022

never thought i’d wake up to the news that al pacino has a shrek iphone case but here we are,, — teresa (@fentysfiIms) April 10, 2022

petition for make another shrek movie but all the characters are voiced by al pacino — tamara ♡ (@pacinosangel) April 10, 2022

all i have been thinking about since i saw the Al Pacino Shrek Phone Case Picture is Al Pacino at karaoke singing "All Star" by Smashmouth — Brian Grubb (@briancgrubb) April 11, 2022

My dad’s response to Al Pacino having a Shrek phone case pic.twitter.com/MzF6ScZeJc — Raven (@raventak) April 10, 2022

it's not right to be too interested in celebrities' personal lives.

unless it's about finding out whether al pacino has a shrek phone case or not. then it's 100% right to be invested — sherpie 🌺 (@_sherpico) April 10, 2022

News of Pacino's apparent $12.95 Shrek iPhone case comes after his much younger girlfriend, Israeli actress Meital Dohan, declared him "too old and cheap" shortly after their split in 2020.

"How can I say politely that he didn't like to spend money? … He only bought me flowers," she said.

Pacino has an estimated net worth of US$120 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.