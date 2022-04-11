Voyager 2021 media awards
Fans spot wild detail in celebrity group photo

2 minutes to read
Jason Momoa (centre) with Al Pacino at left. Photo / Instagram/Jason Momoa

news.com.au
By Nick Bond

Social media is abuzz over a surprising detail in this photo posted by Jason Momoa over the weekend.

The picture shows Aquaman star Momoa and friends – among them, Hollywood legend Al Pacino – sat around a table enjoying a meal. Pacino appears to have his iPhone on the table in front of him, complete with old-school corded headphones, and …

What is that?

One canny social media sleuth figured it out: If the phone in front of him is indeed his, the Nine-time Oscar-nominated actor Al Pacino, 81-year-old star of The Godfather, Scarface and Serpico, has a … Shrek iPhone case:

We're not quite sure what to do with this information and judging by social media, we're not alone.

News of Pacino's apparent $12.95 Shrek iPhone case comes after his much younger girlfriend, Israeli actress Meital Dohan, declared him "too old and cheap" shortly after their split in 2020.

"How can I say politely that he didn't like to spend money? … He only bought me flowers," she said.

Pacino has an estimated net worth of US$120 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.