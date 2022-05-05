A$AP Rocky has announced his engagement in an extremely adorable way. Photo / Getty Images

Rapper A$AP Rocky has dropped a romantic new video where he appears to propose to his long-time girlfriend Rihanna.

The video for Rocky's new single D.M.B was released this morning and predominantly stars the couple in a variety of scenes.

The climax of the video depicts Rihanna as an expectant bride decked out in a red wedding dress, veil and a banquet of roses. The camera then pans to a close up of a grinning A$AP with "Marry Me?" spelled out on his golden grill. In response, Rihanna flashes her own set of glittering gold teeth which read "I do".

The lyrics also allude to the enduring love A$AP is feeling for his girlfriend, rapping "My angel and my Goddess, when my head get clouded/My head get cloudy, my thoughts get cloudy/You're my soulmate, my Goddess (My soulmate)/And baby (I fell in love with you)."

Twitter has exploded with support for the couple, with many fans complimenting the creative way in which the proposal was announced.

Twitter user @KENDAMSTINO_ called it "one of the coolest marriage proposal pics".

After years of friendship, Rocky, 33 and Rihanna, 34 began officially dating in 2020. The Fenty Beauty founder spoke to Vogue last month and explained how Rocky was initially in the "friend-zone" but their relationship became increasingly romantic over the Covid-19 pandemic.

She told the magazine, "He became my family in that time. I love the simple things but also the grand adventures. There's no pretentious my-brand-your-brand bulls***, it's just us living. I just feel like I can do any part of life by his side."

Rocky and Rihanna's relationship reached another milestone when the singer announced she was pregnant in February. In stunning photos taken in Harlem, Rihanna could be seen walking hand in hand with Rocky and wearing a pink, unbuttoned NZ$12,000 Chanel coat revealing her baby bump adorned with a glitzy body chain.

Rihanna is currently in her third trimester and recently revealed the best guidance she had received since making her pregnancy public. She told fashion magazine Elle "Probably the best advice is to sleep now because I won't get much later. I need to work on that before it's a thing of the past."

While the artists are understandably preoccupied with preparing for the upcoming birth, they've promised fans that new music is on its way from both of them.