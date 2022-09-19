Kourtney Kardashian has been praised for sharing a 'real' photo of her body. Photo / Instagram/KourtneyKardashian

Kourtney Kardashian has been praised by fans after sharing a "real" photo from behind-the-scenes of her new campaign.

The mum-of-three recently launched a new wellness supplement brand called Lemme, for which she posed "nude" to promote online.

Now the 43-year-old has shared photos taken on set where she can be seen wearing a flesh-coloured bandeau top and matching undies.

She also has bright pink puffed sleeves on her arms, with her eye make-up matching in a light shade of lilac.

The photos were snapped in a mirror, as staff can be seen making finishing touches to Kourtney's look behind her.

But while the newlywed – who recently tied the knot to Travis Barker – looks "amazing" in the pictures, fans have been taken by another detail in the snaps.

"A real body," one said.

"Unfiltered and real; so refreshing," another commented.

"Beautiful mama, embrace your curves, it's reality and you're gorgeous," someone else wrote.

However, the unedited snaps, one of which shows Kourtney with her hand on her tummy, prompted some to ask if she was expecting.

Understandably, this angered many who argued a woman can't show off her natural figure without being met with pregnancy claims.

Honestly feeling sad for everyone always asking if Kourtney is pregnant because she has a REAL body. And it probably looks a whole lot better than the people who keep asking if she’s pregnant. — Chelsea Day (@chelseaab123) September 18, 2022

However, Kourtney recently revealed she had paused her IVF journey, telling WSJ magazine it was "a lot".

"We started an IVF journey, but I stopped. It was a lot. I took a break to just focus on our wedding and getting married," she said.

The couple tied the knot in May 2022, first in an intimate courthouse ceremony which was followed by an extravagant Italian wedding.

Fans of the reality star also had things to say when Lemme first launched – expressing their "disappointment" it wasn't a sex toy brand.

Many had believed Kourtney – who has been very open about her sex life with Travis – was going to launch a sexual wellness brand.

But when she revealed Lemme was actually a line of vitamins, many flooded her post to express their frustrations.

"Well, that was disappointing. I totally had guessed and hoped it was a sex toy line," commented one.

"I thought it was going to be sex toys … disappointed haha," another wrote.

"Should have been sex toys. I can't see many buying this," a third said.