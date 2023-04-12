Liam Payne has seemingly announced he's about to face off with boxer Tommy Fury. Photo / AP

Liam Payne has left his fans confused after hinting he’s planning to face Tommy Fury in the ring.

The former One Direction singer shared a poster of himself and Fury captioned “This Summer - announcement tomorrow”, implying that the fight will take place at Old Trafford in Manchester.

Payne, 29, simply captioned his post with the eyes emoji.

Neither he nor Fury has offered any more details - fans will have to wait for more information to come tomorrow. But many took to social media to wonder if it was a “wind up” or simply a late April Fool’s joke.

“April Fool’s was last week,” commented Gogglebox star George Bragg, while another fan wrote, “Liam James Payne please explain.”

One wondered whether they might have made music together, writing, “Have they recorded a song together?”

Others poked fun at the idea of Payne taking to the ring. “Liam you are going to be in Payne after this.” one joked.

Payne was a keen cross country runner before joining boy band One Direction, but he’s not known to have any boxing experience.

Former Love Island star and professional boxer Fury made his debut in 2018 and recently won a victory over YouTuber Jake Paul. The fight came after two years of clashing on social media between the pair.

Fury pulled out of two previously arranged fights and was slammed with claims he was afraid to fight Paul, though he always insisted it was due to injuries and visa issues.

Since the fight, it’s been speculated he could take on other social media stars like Logan Paul or KSI, but he’s claimed he’s not motivated by the money and won’t face off against more influencers.

He told BT Sport Boxing, “It’s definitely something that’s crossed my mind, but it always leads me back to why I got into boxing after what happened in the fight,’ he told BT Sport Boxing.

“I’m not in boxing for money anymore because you know I don’t live the most extravagant lifestyle, I don’t live on yachts, I don’t buy all these fancy things, and I’m not really interested in that.

“I’ve got a car, I’ve got a place to put my head down at night and I’ve got a family and that does me.”

Fury met his girlfriend Molly Mae Hague in 2019 on the fifth season of Love Island UK. The pair welcomed their first child, a girl named Bambi, in January this year.