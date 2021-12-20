Family-friendly movies that grown-ups will actually enjoy these holidays

We have uncovered some real hidden gem family movies that were genuinely enjoyable for both me and my eight-year old son. Photo / Getty Images

We have uncovered some real hidden gem family movies that were genuinely enjoyable for both me and my eight-year old son. Photo / Getty Images

During the lengthy Auckland lockdown a lot of television was watched in our house, mostly by our children. As a general rule, I find kids movies pretty hard to stomach, but desperate times call for desperate measures and I found myself watching a great many movies I would normally have avoided at all costs.

Yet, in the depths of the on-demand catalogues at our disposal, I found some real surprises. We uncovered some real hidden gems that were genuinely enjoyable for both me and my eight-year-old son.

This list has been watched and deemed worthy by myself and a very opinionated child. All of these movies are PG, however, they would probably not hold the attention of a pre-schooler.

Invader ZIM: Enter the Florpus

I thought I would start with the most unexpected of finds during our hunt for films both my son and I would enjoy. On one particularly difficult day I clicked play on a random film on Netflix that I knew nothing about.

The next ninety minutes took us both on the bizarre, surreal and hilarious rollercoaster that is Invader ZIM. Based on a Nickelodeon series, it doesn't get much quirkier than this 2019 animation.

Zim is from another planet and, having annoyed his commanders a little too often, gets sent to Earth under the guise of invasion reconnaissance, but really, they just want Zim out of the way. Zim takes his work very seriously, however, and what ensues is out of this world hilarity as Zim goes toe-to-toe with Dib, the nerdy human boy who is determined to stop him.

Watch it on Netflix

Wall-E

I am sure a lot of people have already seen this wonderful movie from Disney Pixar and are wondering what took me so long. After watching every other movie known to man, we finally embraced Wall-E. This movie is funny, touching, poignant and all-around wonderful.

There is no patronising dialogue (one of my pet peeves about kid movies) and the central theme of progress leading to obsolescence and, ultimately loneliness, is simple enough for a child to understand and powerful enough for an adult to connect with. I would happily watch this movie again and again.

Watch it on Disney +

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle

Okay, bear with me on this one. I would never have considered watching this sequel. I mean, the originals 90s Jumanji film was okay, but this long-awaited sequel (2015) did not look like it was worth the wait. We jumped in anyway and were so happy to be proven wrong.

The premise of this film is, in my opinion, much more clever. Instead of a board game, we see four teenagers thrust into alternate characters courtesy of a "vintage" video game that they find in the school basement. The real delight here is that the characters are transported to an alternative world, into different bodies than their own, with unique abilities.

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Jack Black are hilarious as they grapple with their new bodies. The jokes have been seen before, but some clever action scenes, well though-out plot and top-shelf production make this film highly watchable.

Watch it on Netflix

The Witches

My son and I have watched both film adaptations of this classic Roald Dahl story and we prefer the 1990 version starring Angelic Huston as the grand-high witch. It is a dark story of a little boy who loses his parents and ends up living with his grandmother, who warns him that witches are real and teaches him how to spot them.

The more recent adaptation, starring Anne Hathaway, is very well done, and also on Neon but it doesn't have the slow pacing or the playfulness of its predecessor. Children who are easily scared might not be too keen on this, but, as my eight-year-old says, "it's just a movie".

Watch it on Neon

Ella Enchanted

Fairytale meets action in this beloved family movie, which means there is something for every gender. Anne Hathaway stars in this 2004 film as Ella, a young woman, living in fantasy-based medieval times, who is under a spell, cast by her fairy godmother that she has to obey instructions.

Ella embarks on a treacherous journey in an attempt to break the spell. With an inability to say "no" we obviously see Ella doing some pretty bizarre things, which are rather fun. Hathaway's strong performance has us rooting for Ella all the way to "happily ever after".

Watch it on Netflix

The Sleep Over

A fun-filled family romp with a sense of adventure reminiscent of classic kids' films like The Goonies, The Sleep Over is treat for old and young alike. When two children find out that their parents have been kidnapped, because their mum used to be a high-end thief, they set out on a madcap mission to find them, with two quirky friends in tow.

What ensues is pretty much what you would expect, but it is oh so fun. The Sleep Over is definitely silly but great performances from Malin Akerman, Ken Marino and Joe Manganiello keep this film from ever feeling too twee.

Watch it on Netflix

Pixels

The best part of this 2015 film is that it doesn't take itself seriously, not even for a second. Combining relentlessly nostalgic gaming references and a fun, action-packed story line and Pixels gives you something that both adult and child will enjoy.

I loved being able to name the old school game characters that pop up from time to time, which my son wasn't familiar with. With a simple story line that essentially involves game characters taking over reality, you are strapped into the controls from start to finish with this film.

Watch it on Neon

The Dawn Wall

It is hard to find a more gripping documentary than a climbing documentary. The pace, the tension and the undercurrent of danger keeps you on the edge of your seat the whole way through, particularly in 2017's The Dawn Wall. The film follows American rock climbers Tommy Caldwell and Kevin Jorgeson as they attempt to free climb the toughest rock face in Yosemite National Park, a 3000-foot rock face affectionately know as The Dawn Wall.

With sections of the wall with foot and handholds that are barely a crack in the rock, you will be holding your breath most of the way, your equally enthralled child by your side. A story of determination and friendship that everyone needs right now.

Watch it on Netflix

Step

The true story of a girl's Step dance team, based in an underprivileged part of Baltimore, USA, this film is something everyone should watch with their kids. A group of woman women, many of whom come from very poor homes, they find release in Step dancing.

Through this highly physical and expressive mode of dance these young women find a way to fight and something to fight for, their future. They journey is so moving and provides an important lesson for kids who are a little less used to going without. You will be cheering by the end, with your child by your side, full of hope.

Watch it on Disney +