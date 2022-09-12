Sam Fender has cancelled multiple tour dates to focus on his mental health. Photo / Getty Images

Sam Fender has revealed to fans in a heartbreaking social media post that he is taking a break from music.

Taking to Instagram the 28-year-old English singer told fans he had "neglected myself for over a year now and haven't dealt with things that have deeply affected me".

The singer was set to perform multiple headline shows in both the US and the UK but all dates have since been cancelled following the announcement.

Meanwhile shows the English singer was due to appear in as a support act have also been cancelled including an appearance for Florence and the Machine and the Life is Beautiful Festival in Las Vagas.

The Seventeen Going Under singer said in the post: "It seems completely hypocritical of me to advocate discussion on mental health and write songs about it if I don't take the time to look after my own mental health."

The hitmaker added, "It's impossible to do this work on myself while on the road, and it's exhausting feigning happiness and wellness for the sake of business.

"My friends and colleagues have been worried about me for a while and it's not going to get better unless I take the time to do so."

The singer told fans he is "eternally overwhelmed" by their love and support and hates to let them down. However, he said he has no choice as the "state of my wellbeing is starting to affect everything I do."

The star went on to say that despite cancelling his US and UK tour dates he is "super excited" for his Australian tour dates in late November.

Fender is due to perform in Melbourne on November 18, Adelaide on November 19 and Brisbane on November 24 with tickets still available for the first two shows.

The Getting Started singer ended the post with "Me and the boys are burnt out and we need this time,"



Adding, "Thank you for always sticking by us."