Lucy Lawless says her role as Alexa Crowe on My Life is Murder may well be her last. Photo / Supplied

New Zealand actor Lucy Lawless says her current TV role will likely be her last on our screens.

The 54-year-old told Francesca Rudkin on Newstalk ZB's The Sunday Session that she has no acting aspirations beyond playing private investigator Alexa Crowe on My Life is Murder.

"I think Alexa may well be my last role. This is it. I love her and I'll keep doing her for a little while ... I don't have a dream of acting out there," she said.

"For right now, Alexa is it and I enjoy it and I'm proud of the work and I love the way my city looks [in My Life is Murder]. I'm proud of Auckland and nobody ever got to see her looking so good before."

Lawless added she also loves the reaction she gets when she's playing Alexa, saying the general public used to find her intimidating when she was Xena: Warrior Princess.

"It's so nice to play a character that New Zealanders really like."

Lawless, seen here playing drug kingpin Duke in telemovie Toke, says she's enjoyed getting behind the cameras recently. Photo / Supplied

Lawless has recently been travelling around the world, interviewing people for a film she's making about Margaret Moth.

Moth was the first female camera operator employed by state television in New Zealand and suffered a life-threatening injury when she was shot by a sniper while working in Sarajevo in 1992.

Lawless says she's keen to get Moth's story out to more New Zealanders and has enjoyed being behind the scenes for a change.

"I will say, recently getting behind the camera ... is quite head-turning," she told Rudkin.

"There's no makeup ... you don't have to get up at 4am - it thrills me!"

But, she added, "documentary making is not a comfortable world" either.

The new season of My Life is Murder premieres tomorrow (August 29) on TVNZ 1.