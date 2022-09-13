Selma Blair received a standing ovation at the Emmys. Photo / AP

Selma Blair was "so honoured" after receiving a standing ovation at the 2022 Emmy Awards.

The 50-year-old actress - who was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2018 - made a surprise appearance during the ceremony yesterday at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles amid her brave battle with the nerve disease.

After being met with warm applause and cheers as she walked up with her cane to the centre stage, she was visibly emotional and said: "I am so, so honoured."

The Cruel Intentions actress appeared to present the final award of the evening. She continued: "I am honoured to be here this evening to present the final award for Outstanding Drama Series."

The award was won by HBO drama Succession.

Blair - who has son Arthur, 11, with her ex Jason Bleick - recently described her cane as a "dance partner" during her health battle, as she works to overcome "compromised" movement.

The actress is currently battling multiple sclerosis. Photo / AP

She explained: "Movement has been so important to me my whole life. I was a gymnast. I always wanted to be a dancer, but I never had any talent, never even took a lesson, and then to have my movement compromised.

"But then I found the cane and realised how much I could work around it and how much coordination I still had, despite certain glitches. That freed me up so much."

The Legally Blonde star is also set to compete in the upcoming series of Dancing With The Stars, where she'll be paired with pro dancer Sasha Barber.

She said: "I'm so happy, so invigorated by this."

She described the show as "a new chapter of growing my stamina and really healing - not just healing, but finding strength and support".

She added: "Kindness and visibility is so important, to explore, be curious and expose people to differences of speech or movement."