Emma Stone has given birth to her first child

Actress Emma Stone and Dave McCary secretly tied the knot back in September 2020. Photo / Getty Images

Emma Stone has reportedly given birth to her first child.

The 'La La Land' actress and her husband Dave McCary welcomed their first child into the world on 13 March in the Los Angeles area, sources told TMZ.

However, no other details, including whether the couple have a son or daughter, have yet been revealed, and the pair have yet to officially confirm the happy news.

It was claimed in January that the 32-year-old star is "very excited" about motherhood and felt "very lucky" to have not had to work through her pregnancy.

An insider said: "[Emma is] very excited about her pregnancy and what's to come. She has always wanted a family and can't wait to be a mom. She's felt very lucky that she got to be at home during this period of time and wasn't working long days on set."

Emma has been spending most of her time at home amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, and has enjoyed "spending time outdoors" whenever she can.

The source added: "[She has spent] most of her pregnancy at her home in Malibu. She loves being by the ocean and getting to spend time outdoors being active.

"She has done some local travelling, but mostly she has stayed close to home enjoying being a newlywed and pregnant."

Emma and Dave announced they were engaged in December 2019, two years after they started dating, and it was confirmed in September that they had married earlier in 2020.

An insider has previously explained the couple's relationship thrives thanks to their mutual support and respect for one another.

The insider said: "She is professional in every way, very talented and focused on her work, and Dave respects that.

"He totally supports her and is unselfish in his desire for her success. Those are great qualities in a man for someone like Emma. She is impressed by his talent and respects him immensely.

"Two highly successful people in the entertainment business don't always give the other the space they need. But he encourages her, and she loves that."