Emma Heming Willis shared the sweet image in a post about her birthday. Photo / Instagram

Bruce Willis’ wife has taken to Instagram to share a sweet message to caregivers and a series of images celebrating her birthday.

Emma Heming Willis, who has been married to the actor for 14 years, posted on the social media platform on June 18, following a loving Father’s Day post the day prior where she honoured husband Bruce for his role as father to their daughters Mabel, 11 and Evelyn, 9.

However, her birthday post was dedicated to the caregivers in people’s lives and captioned, “I’m making a few BIG birthday wishes! This one I hope you could make a reality,” she wrote.

The 45-year-old model said she wants readers to reach out to the caregivers they know and offer support, even in a “small” way.

“Text or call a person in your life that’s a caregiver and let them know here is X, Y, or Z I can do to help you this week,” she wrote, adding “drop some food at their doorstep or flowers or a small something and text them after to let them know it’s there”.

“Honestly, just tell them thank you and that they are doing a great job. That kindness and support will go such a long long way.”

The final photo in the image carousel was a photo of her and her husband leaning on each other with their eyes closed.

Emma became a caregiver following the Die Hard actor’s diagnosis of frontotemporal dementia in 2022. The neurodegenerative disease affects the frontal and temporal lobes of the brain.

The family chose to share the news with the public and fans in February 2023 as his diagnosis progressed.

Heming Willis has opened up in the past about her experience as a caretaker sharing her personal journey as a caregiver, including meeting with dementia care specialist Teepa Snow and being open about her learnings in caring for her husband.

She also shared that her daughter Evelyn had been looking up information about her father’s condition during school, and informed her mother that people with dementia can become dehydrated.

“Now that’s not funny, but it’s kind of funny. And she really is her father’s child because these two love some just random facts,” Heming Willis shared.

“I said, ‘That is the most loving and compassionate thing that you can do is to be curious and educate yourself on your dad’s disease.”