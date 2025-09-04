Emma Heming Willis felt isolated after Bruce Willis was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia in 2022. Photo / Getty Images

Emma Heming Willis felt “very isolated” after Bruce Willis was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia (FTD).

The Die Hard actor, 67, was diagnosed with the degenerative disease in 2022, and his wife Emma has admitted she struggled trying to protect her husband’s privacy while looking after their children.

Heming Willis – who has kids Mable, 13, and Evelyn, 11, with the star – told People magazine: “Early on, I was very isolated.

“I was too scared to say anything to anyone. I was in so much sadness and darkness for so long.”

Heming Willis, 49, had become a full-time caregiver for her husband by the time he was diagnosed, initially with aphasia a few months before the FTD diagnosis.