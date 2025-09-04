She said: “I think for most [people], by the time you get to a diagnosis, you are already in that role.”
However, getting the diagnosis was a comfort in a way, after she had a period of time where she noticed her husband changing but didn’t have an explanation for it.
She recalled: “There was relief in understanding, ‘Oh, okay, this wasn’t my husband, it was that this disease was taking parts of his brain.’ ”
Although Heming Willis felt like she and her family were alone for a long time, she soon found comfort in people who were going through the same thing, and she’s spoken out about her experience to help others.
Now, she is letting herself still enjoy life, even in heartbreaking circumstances.
She said: “While the grief and sadness and trauma is here all the time, I have learned it’s okay for me to also enjoy our life.
“Bruce would want that for me and for our kids, to not wallow in the sadness of it, but also rise to it.”
Meanwhile, Heming Willis recently revealed she had made the difficult decision to move him into a one-storey house with a full-time care team, to protect the wellbeing of their daughters.
As well as his children with Heming Willis, Bruce Willis also shares three adult daughters with his former wife, Demi Moore, 62 – Rumer, 37, Scout, 34, and Tallulah, 31.