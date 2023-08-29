See the moment the pop star was struck by the pyrotechnic. Video / Random.15071 via TikTok

Ellie Goulding learnt a hard lesson over the weekend: always set off fireworks a safe distance away from people - including yourself.

Mid-show at Portsmouth’s Victorious Festival, the British popstar was halfway through her Calvin Harris hit Miracle when a rogue firework went off on stage and seemed to hit the songstress in the face.

Goulding, 36, was dancing to her banger of a track before she sang the lyrics: “To believe in a miracle”. Immediately afterwards, the pyrotechnics were set off and a video clip shared on TikTok showed one hitting her in the face.

Ellie Goulding gets hit by a firework that went off on stage while she was performing. pic.twitter.com/QAdxL2fVId — Pop Base (@PopBase) August 29, 2023

The popstar then giggled and yelled: “F***” and finished the last five songs of her setlist without a snag. What’s more, the Brit Award winner’s reaction was so low key that many festival goers weren’t even aware that there had been a hitch.

“I went there yesterday I [saw] that but didn’t know she got hit,” shared one fan on TikTok in the comments section, while another said, “omg i didn’t realise that’s why she laughed.”

A representative for Goulding did not immediately respond to People’s request for comment.

Ellie Goulding holds her head at Victorious Festival 2023 at Southsea Common on August 27 in Portsmouth, England. Photo / Getty Images

The Lights singer-songwriter opened up to People earlier this year about her growing family, shedding light on how the birth of her son Arthur, 2, with husband Caspar Jopling, 31, in 2021 helped her longtime anxiety.

“At times it was debilitating ... Being around Arthur automatically zaps [my anxiety] away, and I feel like it’s my body trying to mess with me because it’s saying, ‘We want you to be with Arthur all the time,’ biologically,” revealed Goulding, who felt anxious distancing herself from her career as she juggled being a new mum.

“I’ve had no choice but to put myself and being a mother first, and then everything else I will do to the best of my ability.”

She also got candid about her husband Jopling and the massive support system he has been in her lowest moments.

“He’s way more rational and pragmatic than me,” Goulding gushed of her husband. “I delve constantly in the past and worry about the future. It makes for good songwriting, but it doesn’t make for good mental health.”