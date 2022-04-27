Ed Sheeran will perform at the Queen's Platinum Jubilee pageant. Photo / Getty Images

Ed Sheeran will perform at the Queen's Platinum Jubilee pageant.

The Bad Habits hitmaker is set to lead a tribute to the British monarch in front of Buckingham Palace alongside over 100 "national treasures" as celebrations marking her 70 years on the throne conclude on June 5.

He said in a statement: "I'm proud to be part of the celebration, and it's going to be a great opportunity to bring everyone together."

Adrian Evans - the pageant master - added: "He has an amazing capacity to write songs that talk to people. I cannot imagine anyone better for the role of talking to the nation on our behalf."

The epic carnival will also feature an appearance from Sir Cliff Richard, who has performed at concerts for the 50 and 60-year celebrations, while also singing in a BBC tribute for the Silver Jubilee and at 1992's Ruby Jubilee.

Other celebrities set to appear include Bill Bailey, Alan Titchmarsh, Gary Lineker, Heston Blumenthal, Jeremy Irons, Rosie Jones, James Martin, Gok Wan, Kadeena Cox, Jayne Torvill, Christopher Dean and Basil Brush.

The event will feature 1750 marching troops from across the globe, as well as over 6000 volunteers, performers and key workers, plus 2500 members of the public.

There will also be a moving wedding cake blasting out Bollywood tracks, as well as a huge dragon and more monsters.

The Queen will also be represented as a 6m puppet depicting her as a young princess surrounded by puppet corgis.

Director David Zolkwer said: "This is very much a people's pageant — it's by and for the people.

"It's about ordinary people coming together from far and wide to do extraordinary things; real people, with delightful, authentic stories to tell, taking centre stage in a spectacular performance filled with wonder, warmth, wit and so much humanity.

"It will be all about how, through the recollections and stories and experiences we share, we can see how we are all connected - through time, to each other and to the Queen."