Ed Sheeran has led heartfelt celebrity tributes to larger-than-life cricketer Shane Warne. Photo / Instagram

Shane Warne's sudden death has triggered a flood of social media tributes from the charismatic cricketer's wide social circle, with actors, royals and musical legends sharing their cherished memories of the star.

Warne died aged 52 of a suspected heart attack while on holiday in Thailand on Friday, his management confirmed overnight.

British singer Ed Sheeran, a close personal friend of the sporting legend, led the outpouring of grief on social media with a post revealing he'd had a phone call with Warne just days ago.

Eerily, Sheeran and Warne had spoken to mark one year since Melbourne-based record label executive and promoter, Michael Gudinski, died on March 1.

"The world keeps taking incredible people away," Sheeran wrote on Instagram beneath a photo of Warne with Gudinski.

"I spoke to Shane on the anniversary of Michaels passing this week saying we were both raising a glass of 707 in his honour, and now this news comes out.

"Shane was the kindest heart, and always went above and beyond to make people feel welcome and special. Such a gentleman. He gave so many hours and years of his life to bring joy to others, and was such an amazing friend to me. I'll bloody miss you mate.

"Absolutely gutted," he concluded.

Meanwhile, Aussie actor and writer Eddie Perfect — the man behind music comedy Shane Warne: The Musical, shared a lengthy message to followers, admitting he felt like he has "a masters degree in Warney".

"If you add up all the time spent reading, studying and writing about the life of Shane Warne, it felt like I had a masters degree in Warney," he began, revealing Warne was initially unhappy to hear there was a musical being written about him.

"But he came and saw the 2nd preview at the Athenaeum in Melbourne and loved it. He gave me and the crazy musical I wrote his imprimatur and even came out through the festoon light doors on stage to take a bow on opening night. He was everything you hear about him; smart, funny, warm and generous," he recalled.

"It was a privilege to meet him, and an even greater privilege that in the back booth of a restaurant on little Collins street after that 2nd show I got to tell him why I wrote the show.

"His life had everything; success, failure, love, loss, scandal, resurrection. He was completely and unapologetically himself. He worked under enormous pressure and seemed to thrive on it. It was like he was appointed by some deity with mind-blowing superpowers, but at heart he was an Australian that everyone identified with.

"The news of his passing is so sudden and tragic and confusing. I know the nation and the world is in absolute shock," he wrote, mirroring the reaction of a number of Warne's fans.

"I just don't want to say goodbye- there was so much more life to come. Others they may try but they will never Shine like Shane," he concluded.

Aussie radio star Andy Lee similarly echoed the shocked sentiment of the public with two throwback photos of him and Warne sharing a laugh on the golf course, revealing he was "lying in bed" when he heard the news.

"He opened so many doors for me to the sport I loved and we shared a lot of yarns playing another sport we both loved," he wrote.

"Forever grateful. You'll be missed."

I’m lying in bed having just heard the news that a legend and friend has passed. He opened so many doors for me to the sport I loved and we shared a lot of yarns playing another sport we both loved.

Forever grateful! You’ll be missed 💔 #RIPWarney pic.twitter.com/afWaoNyySN — Andy Lee (@andytomlee) March 4, 2022

Hugh Jackman also shared a photo with the spin king, saying he was "grateful to have known him, and to have witnessed his once in a generation talent".

Meanwhile, Sir Elton John shared his memories of both Warne and fellow Australian cricketer Rod Marsh in a heartfelt message, sharing a photo with Warne and his ex Elizabeth Hurley.

"Shane was a magical bowler and such huge fun," the performer wrote.

I’m so saddened by the sudden death of Shane Warne. He brought such joy to the game and was the greatest spin bowler ever. pic.twitter.com/ZW76EbS6GB — Mick Jagger (@MickJagger) March 4, 2022

He said they were both Australian "through and through", which made them "so endearing".

Kath & Kim star Magda Szubanski — whose iconic character, Sharon Strzelecki, was so obsessed with Warney that the man himself appeared on the series as Shane Warne impersonator Wayne — tweeted that she was in "complete shock" by the devastating news.

She wrote of his "bright, cheeky spark" in her message.

I’ve woken in the middle of the night to this terrible terrible news

I’m in complete shock. This is just too sad. Devastating



Incredible to think that bright, cheeky spark has been snuffed out



RIP Shane Warne

My deepest condolences to his family, friends, loved ones and fans — Magda Szubanski AO (@MagdaSzubanski) March 4, 2022

Kylie Minogue also conveyed her sadness on Twitter, labelling Warne "the one and only King of Spin".

Vale Warney 🥺 Condolences to his family, friends and fans. The one and only King of Spin, #ShaneWarne — Kylie Minogue (@kylieminogue) March 4, 2022

Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, took to Instagram to express her condolences.

While Piers Morgan labelled the Aussie "a genius cricketer, a supreme entertainer, a fantastic bloke and a great loyal friend for many years".

"Just gutting news. RIP Warnie, I loved every minute in your company," Morgan said.British actor Stephen Fry called Warne "a true great" and commended his "huge heart".

Absolutely devastated to hear that ⁦@ShaneWarne⁩ has died from a heart attack aged just 52.

He was a genius cricketer, a supreme entertainer, a fantastic bloke and a great loyal friend for many years.

Just gutting news.

RIP Warnie, I loved every minute in your company. pic.twitter.com/RCUGuTU4Gm — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 4, 2022

Heartbroken to wake to news of the death of @ShaneWarne - heart was what he was all about; a huge heart and, of course, matchlessly dazzling skill with a cricket ball. He single-handedly (wristedly) put the art of spin back where it belonged - at the top of cricket. A true great — Stephen Fry (@stephenfry) March 4, 2022

Closer to home, stars Rebecca Gibney and Michelle Bridges lamented the sporting great.

"This can not be. I can't even," Bridges posted of her complete shock.