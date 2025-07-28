Ed Sheeran performed to an adoring crowd of a record 48,000 fans at Sky Stadium in 2023. Photo / Brady Dyer

From Auckland, Sheeran will travel to Wellington for a midweek concert on Wednesday, January 21 at Sky Stadium, before finishing the New Zealand leg in Christchurch and heading westwards to Australia.

Sheeran’s Christchurch show, scheduled for Saturday, January 24 at Apollo Projects Stadium, will be his first in the city in 11 years.

Aotearoa: Sheeran’s second home

To date, the Perfect singer has sold more than 2.5 million tickets to his previous shows across Australia and NZ, making him one of the most in-demand acts in Australasia. He’s also one of the few artists to have songs totalling more than one billion streams on Spotify, with his 2017 hit Shape of You breaking multiple records across platforms.

Sheeran’s adoration of NZ and its fans is well documented.

In 2021, he told ZM’s Fletch, Vaughan and Megan he would have bought a house in Wellington a decade ago if it weren’t for his strong ties to the United Kingdom.

The crowd at Ed Sheeran's concert at Eden Park stadium in 2023. Photo / Alex Robertson

In 2014, he even made a special appearance in Aotearoa’s longest-running TV Soap Shortland Street, treating the residents of Ferndale to an impromptu song.

His song I See Fire was written especially for Peter Jackson’s second Hobbit film, with the hitmaker also spotted making a pilgrimage to Hobbiton, Matamata.

During his last NZ visit, a technical hitch forced him to play an acoustic set at the first of his two Eden Park concerts.

Despite the glitches, feedback from the tour was overwhelmingly positive, with Sheeran praised for his showmanship and good-hearted nature.

”I’m sad that I’m leaving in a couple of days,” he told the crowd at the time, revealing how NZ fans helped The A Team become his first big hit.

”But every time I come back here, I feel like one of your own.”

Earlier that day, he had performed to a set of lucky schoolkids at Kōwhai Intermediate and Manurewa Intermediate, something he often does on his Kiwi tours.

Ed Sheeran: The Loop Tour NZ

Auckland- Friday, January 16 and Saturday, January 17 - Go Media Stadium

Wellington - Wednesday, January 21 - Sky Stadium

Christchurch - Saturday, January 24 - Apollo Projects Stadium

Frontier Members can access presale tickets from Monday, July 28. Tickets go on sale to the general public from Tuesday, July 29.

For full tour and ticket information visit frontiertouring.com/edsheeran.