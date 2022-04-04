EastEnders’ Dot Cotton actress June Brown dies aged 95. Video / BBC

Actress June Brown, best known for her role as chain-smoking hypochondriac Dot Cotton on British drama EastEnders, has died at the age of 95.

According to the BBC, Brown died surrounded by family at her home in Surrey, England, over the weekend.

From 1985 to 2020, Brown starred in 2884 episodes as Dot Cotton, a laundrette worker and mother to criminal Nick Cotton, better known to fans as "Nasty Nick".

June Brown appeared in a total of 2884 EastEnders episodes as Dot Cotton. Photo / Getty Images

According to the Sun, an EastEnders spokesperson said: "There are not enough words to describe how much June was loved and adored by everyone at EastEnders, her loving warmth, wit and great humour will never be forgotten.

"June created one of the most iconic characters in Dot Cotton, not just in soap but in British television ... June's remarkable performances created some of EastEnders finest moments."

Brown's family has also released a statement sharing they are "deeply saddened" by the loss of their "beloved mother".

"We would kindly ask that our privacy is respected at this very difficult time."

Tributes include a tweet from actor and writer Stephen Fry who has remembered Brown "as a tireless and fearless LGBT ally".

"June Brown, amongst all her other wonderful human qualities and achievements, will be remembered as a tireless and fearless LGBT ally - especially during the darkest days of HIV/AIDS and Section 28... it was a privilege to know her."

Brown's co-star Adam Woodyatt, who plays Ian Beale, also tweeted about "Dame Brown".

"Just purely and simply an incredible woman who had the most incredible life and career, I was fortunate to have shared a small part of it.

"They never made you a Dame [we did try], but to me you will always be Dame Brown."