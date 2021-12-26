Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson surprises his mum with new car for Christmas

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson surprises his mum with a new car for Christmas. Video / The Rock via Instagram

When you are a successful Hollywood actor you can probably afford to buy lavish gifts for your family, but that doesn't mean that this video of Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson giving his mother, Ata Johnson, a new car for Christmas isn't one of the sweetest things you will ever see.

Sharing a video of the special moment to Instagram, Johnson can be seen holding his hands over his mother's eyes as he steers her towards a brand new white Cadillac with a big red bow on top.

"This one felt good. Surprised my mom with a new car for Christmas today," Dwayne Johnson posted to Instagram, alongside a video showing the touching moment. Photo / Instagram

As soon as the generous gift is revealed to her, Ata Johnson is overcome with emotion, bursting into tears as the reality of her son's generosity starts to sink in.

The video highlights the joy the former-wrestler felt in being able to spoil his mum in that way.

"This one felt good. Surprised my mom with a new car for Christmas today," Johnson captioned the post. "She was shocked. She got a few good ugly cries in. Then once her grand babies joined her inside the car. She was overcome with pure joy."

"Hell, even Hobbs, my dog wanted to peep the whip with his new Christmas chicken," he added, referring his pet pooch who could be seen trying to bring his chew toy into the vehicle.

Ata Johnson was overcome with emotion, bursting into tears as the reality of her son's generosity started to sink in. Photo / Instagram

"I'm so grateful I can do this kinda stuff for my mom, who's had one helluva life. I don't take any of it for granted. Neither does she," he concluded. "Merry Christmas ma, enjoy your new ride!!! And your Elvis records. We love you. You deserve a lot more."

In the past, Johnson has in fact gifted his mother 'a lot more'. In fact, the Red Notice star gave his mother an entire house just a few years ago. A video, posted to Johnson's Instagram in 2018 shows his mother holding a "Golden Ticket," which gifted her the opportunity to "choose any home she wants - anywhere she wants".

Johnson, who is of Samoan heritage, spent time living in New Zealand when he was younger and has spoken about his affection for all things Aotearoa.

"I have a lot of family in New Zealand," he told The Hits radios earlier this year. "I went to school in New Zealand, I went to Richmond Road and I lived in Grey Lynn and New Zealand will always be a special place to me.

"I'm an only child but in New Zealand was when we lived together with my grandparents, my Samoan side of the family ... brothers and sisters and aunties and uncles and everybody. It was the first time I experienced multi-generational living, in that family."