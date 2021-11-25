Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson gives away his custom pickup truck to Navy veteran

After attending a screening of his latest movie, Red Notice, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson had a surprise for a superfan: his own custom Ford F-150 Raptor. Video / Dwayne Johnson via Instagram

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson surprised a US Navy veteran by giving the man his customised pickup truck.

In a video post shared to Instagram, the movie star, 49, wrote, "I invited fans to a special theater screening of 'RED NOTICE' and I wanted to do something cool for all of them."

"I also wanted to do something BIG … something MASSIVE… something unforgettable for one fan."

The wrestler and actor then said that he originally planned to give away the Porsche Taycan that he drove in the film, but the carmaker nixed the idea.

So after "gathering as much information as he could about everyone in the audience", The Rock decided to gift his pickup truck to Navy veteran Oscar Rodriguez.

"Takes care of his 75-year-old-mom. Personal trainer. Leader at his church. Provides support and meals for women victimised by domestic violence. Proud & humble Navy veteran. Kind human being," Johnson said of Rodriguez in the video caption.

He presented Rodriguez with a card explaining the gift, causing the Navy vet to drop to his knees and start crying with gratitude.

After he drove off in his new ride, the actor reflected on the special moment, saying, "It was just an honour for me to give a little bit of joy to someone who deserves a lot more than just my truck."

"And now I can figure out how I'm getting home," he then quipped. "'Cause I don't have my ride."

Rodriguez wrote on his own Instagram page alongside a photo of himself with his new ride that he "had no words to express how blessed and grateful I am".