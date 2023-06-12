Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is experiencing some setbacks to his popular on screen roles. Photo / Getty Images

He may be a popular face on the action hero circuit but it appears Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s story of how he got there isn’t so intriguing to audiences.

That’s because US TV network NBC has decided to cancel the star’s semibiographical series Young Rock after just three seasons.

According to news outlet Decider, the network has pulled the pin on the series which features Johnson and chronicles his career journey from wrestler to acting.

The upset follows the announcement that Johnson’s hopes for a Black Adam sequel won’t be on the table any time soon. It’s a disappointing decision that has come following the appointment of James Gunn and Peter Safran as co-heads of DC Studios.

The decision to pull the pin on Johnson’s TV series is said to be a result of declining ratings.

A scene from the semibiographical series Young Rock. Photo / NBC

In a report from Deadline, Nielsen data suggested the latest season pulled in just 1.4 million viewers, a decline from the first season’s three million viewers.

As season three premiered, the show’s co-creator Nahnatchka Khan said there was still more of a story to tell.

“He’s one of those famous people on the planet. Even if you don’t really know that much about Dwayne Johnson, a lot of people have a cursory passing knowledge of who he is and what he’s done,” she said. “But there’s so much that people don’t know about how he got to where he is. I think that’s what we’re interested in exploring … the surprising moments and the times where it was really tough for him and his family.”

But despite the disappointment of a cancelled show and the sequel to his action hero movie put on ice, Johnson is still making waves in Hollywood.

Most recently he returned to the Fast & Furious franchise - despite claiming he never would - to reclaim his role as Luke Hobbs, appearing in the final scenes of Fast X.

Posting on social media, Johnson shared that he and Vin Diesel had made up and that there was a Hobbs movie on the way, followed by Fast X: Part II.

When he’s not patching things up with Diesel, he’s getting set to appear in Disney’s live-action remake of Moana and a Christmas movie, Red One.