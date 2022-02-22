Voyager 2021 media awards
Entertainment

Dream job: The Kiwi who worked for the Beatles

8 minutes to read
The Beatles performed an impromptu lunchtime performance on a London rooftop in January 1969. Photo / Apple corps via Disney

By Ian Sinclair

Watching Peter Jackson's Get Back revived a favourite family tale: of a dream OE in 60s London, that famous rooftop gig – and Auntie Jean's Morris Minor. By Ian Sinclair.

This is a story that

