Dream job: The Kiwi who worked for the Beatles

The Beatles performed an impromptu lunchtime performance on a London rooftop in January 1969. Photo / Apple corps via Disney

Watching Peter Jackson's Get Back revived a favourite family tale: of a dream OE in 60s London, that famous rooftop gig – and Auntie Jean's Morris Minor. By Ian Sinclair.

This is a story that begins with the Beatles and finishes with a curious encounter between George Harrison and my Auntie Jean's vintage Morris Minor. When I heard Sir Peter Jackson had finished Get Back, his magical history tour of the making of the band's 1970 album Let It Be, it brought back memories of a highly unusual family story.

At the centre of it all is my cousin, Sally Reid. At the age of 21, Sally found herself an eyewitness to one of the Swinging Sixties' biggest rock moments: the 42-minute rooftop concert the Beatles performed unannounced in London in January 1969. As a gawky teenager back in the 60s, I would sit agape while Auntie Jean read out Sally's letters from London. My cousin appeared to be having the ultimate OE – working for the Beatles as part of what could best be described as the Fab Four's extended family.

Sally seemed to inhabit a fantasy world, bumping into Jimi Hendrix at parties, singing in the chorus for Hey Jude, and getting letters from Paul McCartney. She told us how much she adored Yoko Ono – and then there was that concert.

How the Fleet Street hacks would have loved to get her gossip about the Beatles. Were they really breaking up? The girlfriends were getting the blame, of course. But Sally kept her opinions to herself.

Years later, as Jackson stitched his documentary together, he may not have realised it included an adventurous young Kiwi, standing right behind McCartney and John Lennon as they performed what turned out to be the band's final concert. You couldn't miss her in the rooftop doorway, looking over McCartney's shoulder, with long, straight, dark hair. By then she was secretary to accountant Terrie Clemens, standing on her left.

More than half a century later, Sally herself has difficulty believing it all really happened.

"I sat there watching and thinking, how could I have been that lucky?" she recalls from her Auckland home. "I mean, that roof is small – really a small, little space with all those amazing people at that moment."

Her first step on the long and winding road to John, Paul, George and Ringo was journalism. At 18, Sally got a job writing reviews and other snippets for Playdate, a popular Kiwi entertainment magazine in the 60s.

One day, the editor made a bewildering suggestion: that it was Sally's job to get out and find a story. "I was quite mortified."

She didn't have the slightest idea of where to find one. But then she had a bright idea – walking past the office of British state-owned airline BOAC on Auckland's Queen St, she decided to pop in and ask them if they would fly her to London. "I can't believe they took me seriously, but they actually did."

Not only that, they suggested that a young woman facing such a long and perilous journey in 1967 should have an escort, so BOAC paid for Playdate's office secretary, Annette Paterson, to accompany her. "I must have seemed terribly young."

Once in London, she somehow managed to score an interview with 60s heart-throb Cliff Richard, plus Avengers stars Patrick Macnee and Diana Rigg.

Playdate did not manage to keep her for long. The lure of London beckoned her back to Britain the following year, though this time with even less idea of what the world held in store.

Although she had major social commitments, such as dancing at a discotheque in Soho called Le Kilt, she knew she had to find work. In her London flat she took a call from a temp agency, looking for a typist. Now that was something she could do.

The Beatles, Apple Store, on Baker Street in London, where Sally Reid worked. Photo / Getty Images

Her breathless letter back home revealed the rest of the story: "Dear Mum, Dad and Jenny, I didn't really fancy working, although I knew I should," she wrote. "Then they informed me the job was for the Beatles' company, Apple! I went along this afternoon and it is absolutely FANTASTIC.

"I've got an office all to myself and two telephones! The walls are lined with prints of the Magical Mystery Tour and various Beatles films. Evidently the Beatles drop in quite often, but I doubt if I'll see them."

Next letter: "GOOD GRIEF, ABSOLUTELY GOOD GRIEF. I am about to die, I warn you. I have just – I can't believe it, I – no, I simply can't. I heard this person come down the passage and I was aware of someone looking through my door … then I heard a voice say 'hello' and I looked up and there standing in my office in a maroon jacket was GEORGE HARRISON. I honestly went quite cold … in fact, I went white with shock.

"He said, 'A new face, then,' and I said 'Yes' and we talked for about three minutes. Can you believe it? I bet you think I'm exaggerating or making it up. Can't you tell by the excited typing that I'm not? PS: I hope you noted the envelope."

Sally still has the envelope, which has Apple Corps Ltd stamped on the front, as well as most of her other letters, lovingly preserved and handed down by her mother.

I also recall the day that Auntie Jean brought a record around to our house. It was one of the first 25 pressings of a song called Hey Jude, not yet released. When the needle hit the vinyl, we became among the first in the world to witness a moment of pop history.

Sally was recruited to sing in the chorus – not for the record, but the video version.

What were the Beatles like to work for? "They were generous," she recalls, "but this was really taken advantage of. Lots of things went missing. The biggest I remember was a Jaguar Mark 2 and, as far as I know, it was never returned, despite lots of letters to the person who took it."

McCartney, who took a particular interest in staff welfare, would organise monthly staff meetings. She still has one of his letters: "Dear Sally, In case you are ever worried about anything at Apple – something which you don't feel able to sort out … please feel free to write me a letter telling me about it. Just say it. Love, Paul.'' It ends with a sketch of a smiley apple face.

Ringo Starr once lent her and her flatmate his campervan for a driving holiday around Scotland. The Beatles also let her bring her dog, Ares, into the office, rather than leaving him in her poky flat. But therein lay the opportunity for Lennon, ever the practical joker.

The phone rang. It was Lennon with a grumpy voice: "Do you own a dog? Would you come down to my office immediately."

Sally recalls being terrified. "When I knocked on the door, there was Ares lying sprawled on a cushion on his back. Yoko was on one side and John was on the other, and they both burst into laughter."

Yoko Ono and John Lennon loved a practical joke. Photo / AP

Her letter home about the rooftop concert in January 1969 notes that she banged into Lennon and Ono on the landing. "John asked me how to get on the roof … the Beatles started playing … I found myself mounting the stairs to the roof. GOSH it was fantastic."

Footage of the concert became a movie called Let It Be. So what does she think of the Peter Jackson version?

"[His] version had so much more meaning behind it. Watching them working in that film, you can see why they were hugely talented. You could just hear pieces being born there, like Get Back. It was wonderful."

Sadly, the dream couldn't last forever. The Beatles really were heading off in different directions. Bean counters were making cutbacks. The joy of the job was fading and Sally began to think of home. She handed in her notice early in 1971.

Nearly a decade later, while working as a publicist, she was driving in South Auckland and heard Harrison's voice on the radio. He was in town to promote his autobiography.

By the time she got back to work, there was a message on her desk: "Please ring Derek Taylor." Taylor was the Beatles' publicist, and Listener writer Chris Bourke had given him her number.

Taylor invited her out to dinner, and she didn't need to be asked twice. She hopped into Auntie Jean's Morris Minor and roared around to the Hotel Intercontinental, where she was greeted with a huge hug from Harrison: "Sally, you haven't changed a bit."

As astonished waiters found themselves serving a genuine Beatle, Sally mentioned her surprise that he remembered her after so many years.

"What do you mean? You're in the book!" Harrison exclaimed. He opened it up and there was her photograph, on the 1969 staff Christmas card.

Back outside the hotel, Harrison spotted Auntie Jean's 1952 Morris Minor. It was the model with the split windscreen and the orange indicator stalk that popped out when you signalled a turn.

He opened the doors, peered into the boot, and admired the leather seats where I used to sit as a child. It was in immaculate condition, like Jean herself. Then Harrison was gone. This time forever.