Tributes poured in on Sunday for television doctor Michael Mosley after his body was found on the Greek island of Symi following a four-day search.

Mosley’s body was found on rocks just a stone’s throw from a popular beach bar, raising questions about why it took so long to find him and how he had managed to veer off course.

Why did he not take his mobile phone?

Mosley set off to walk back to his holiday villa alone and in intense heat, with no mobile phone or means of contacting anyone.

He is said to have left his phone at the holiday villa.

It is relatively unusual to set out for the day without a mobile phone, particularly when attempting a relatively difficult walk alone.

Had he taken his phone he would probably have been able to raise the alarm or otherwise be located by rescue teams via its signal.

Why did the search teams who scoured the area not find him earlier?

Clare, Michael Mosley’s wife, said her husband had taken the wrong route before collapsing where he could not easily be seen.

However, the body was spotted by a television camera crew from a boat about 300m from the shore.

Ilias Tsavaris, who manages the local bar, said rescuers had searched that area every day with helicopters and firefighters had also walked down the rocky slope just a few metres above where the body was discovered.

On Saturday, a fire brigade helicopter is said to have hovered over the spot where the body was found.

Emergency services at the spot where the body of missing British TV presenter Dr Michael Mosley was found on the island of Symi. Photo / AP

How long was his body there?

CCTV footage from Agia Marina shows Mosley walking close to the spot where his body was found, two hours and 15 minutes after he left the Saint Nicholas restaurant.

This suggests his body may have lain undiscovered only metres from a beach resort and restaurant for five days before it was found.

Did he have a repeat attack of the amnesia he experienced in 2019?

In 2019, Mosley revealed he had temporarily lost his memory after swimming in the freezing-cold sea in Cornwall.

“I didn’t have any obvious signs of physical or facial weakness, nor was my speech slurred — both telltale signs of a TIA (transient ischaemic attack) and a stroke,” he said. “I was lucid and the only thing that was obviously wrong with me was the fact that I had no memory of how I’d got there, or what had happened to me.”

Mosley went to hospital where doctors said he had probably experienced something called transient global amnesia, and that it was brought on by cold-water swimming.

He said he would not go cold-water swimming alone again.

Aerial view of the area where the body of missing British TV presenter Michael Mosley was found on Sunday. Photo / AP

Why did he set off alone in such intense heat without food or water?

There are contradictory reports about whether Mosley took a bottle of water with him on his walk.

Regardless, he was captured on CCTV walking past a cafe in the village of Pedi and could have stopped for a rest from the heat, to rehydrate or buy food.

It is not known whether he had any money or bank cards with him.

At which point did he take a wrong turn?

It may never be known how Mosley ended up veering off course as he attempted to make his way back from Saint Nicholas beach to his holiday villa in Symi Town.

The place where his body was found was more than 3.2km from his intended destination.

Although he is known to have made it to Pedi, it is not known whether he took the coastal path all the way to the Agia Marina, or whether he left the path and headed inland before arriving at the marina from a northwesterly direction.

Did he know he was so close to the bar?

Mosley’s wife said she took comfort from the fact he “so very nearly made it”.

But it is not known whether Mosley was aware he was close to getting help at the popular bar.

His body was found next to a chain-link fence that surrounds the perimeter of the bar.

It is not yet known whether he walked around the full perimeter before collapsing or made an attempt to access the restaurant area, which is thronging with tourists from 9am to 7pm most days.