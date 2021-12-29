Dr. Dre's massive $100 million payout to ex-wife as pair settle divorce

Dr. Dre and ex-wife Nicole Young. Photo / Getty Images

Dr. Dre is to hand over $100 million to Nicole Young after the pair settled their divorce.

The music mogul split from his wife in March 2020 after 24 years of marriage, and it has been reported by Rolling Stone that he's to part with more than one-fifth of his fortune and approximately half of his liquid assets.

The publication notes that the 56-year-old hip-hop icon will pay $50 million now, and the other half after 12 months.

Young will hold on to a Rolls-Royce, Range Rover, Escalade limousine, Spyder motorcycle, and her jewellery, however, she will have to leave her Malibu abode.

Dre will maintain the rights to his master recordings, Apple stocks, and sales of Beats by Dre.

The Aftermath Entertainment and Beats Electronics founder recently admitted he had hoped his divorce would be "classy and fair".

But, despite his intentions for an amicable break-up, the record producer was forced to cut off all communication with his former spouse after she "falsely" accused him of abusing her.

According to a declaration filed in court by Dre - who was fighting Young's request for more than $4 million to pay her legal fees, the I Need a Doctor hitmaker told his ex-wife he "did not want to turn it into an expensive fight".

And Dre's last text to Young, which was sent in early August 2020, ended with him saying: "Let's keep it friendly and peaceful. Over and Out. I love you."

But days later, the Forget About Dre rapper alleged Young accused him of abuse during their marriage in legal documents.

He stated: "This is a complete lie. Nicole is now also trying to get out of our Premarital Agreement by claiming that I supposedly forced her to sign the Premarital Agreement. This too is false."

The pair have had no contact since, except in early January when Young voluntarily visited her former husband in hospital after he suffered a brain aneurysm.

Dre's account of the visit is that Young hugged and kissed him and told him she loved him before leaving - but a few months later, the former lawyer filed for a domestic violence restraining order, which was denied by the court, and which he insisted there was no basis for.

He wrote: "There were never any domestic violence claims made by Nicole before or during our marriage, formal or informal. At no time were the police ever called during our marriage.

"I was present for Nicole's deposition. She testified that there are no witnesses to the alleged abuse and she admitted that she never told anyone, including her mother or siblings or other family or friends about any alleged abuse. There are no texts, no emails, no photographs, no videos, no police reports, no domestic violence filings, or other

documents evidencing abuse and no witnesses to her offensive allegations.

"After learning last August of Nicole's false accusations of abuse, I realised then that I did not know the woman I had married and loved."

Dre branded Young's allegations of abuse and claims he forced her to sign a pre-marital agreement "appalling".

He added: "[They are] in my view nothing but an effort to attempt to obtain more money than that to which she is entitled and to what she agreed in our Premarital Agreement."