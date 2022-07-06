Tom Hanks has lashed out at Disney's Lightyear. Photo / Getty Images

Tom Hanks has lashed out at Disney's Lightyear only one week after Tim Allen shared his opinion on the new film.

Hanks - who voiced the iconic character Woody, starred alongside Allen who voiced Buzz Lightyear, in the four Toy Story films between 1995 and 2019 - has revealed his thoughts on the casting decisions in the new film.

The actor, who recently starred in Baz Lurhmann's film Elvis, spoke to Cinema Blend earlier this week where he said he doesn't "understand" why Allen wasn't asked to voice Buzz in Disney's new animated film.

After being asked if it was "strange to be in theatres opposite a Buzz Lightyear film", Hanks said, "How 'bout that? I actually wanted to go head-to-head with Tim Allen, and then they didn't let Tim Allen do it. I don't understand that."

Tom Hanks who voiced the character Woody, starred alongside Tim Allen who voiced Buzz Lightyear, in the four Toy Story films between 1995 and 2019. Photo / Getty Images

Before adding, "Here's the thing: I want to go back in the theatre with a bunch of strangers and leave with something in common.

"That's what I want to do. And going to see a movie with him, I'm looking forward to that," Hanks said.

Marvel's Captain America actor Chris Evans took over as the voice for the space ranger toy in Disney's new film which follows Buzz's origin story.

The news comes after Allen also spoke out about the latest casting decision.

Speaking to Extra last week, the Santa Clause actor made it clear Lightyear has no connection to the Toy Story franchise.

"The short answer is I've stayed out of this 'cause it has nothing to do [with his character]."

Buzz Lightyear is voiced by Chris Evans in the new film. Photo / Disney via AP

Adding, "This is a whole new team that really had nothing to do with the first movies."

Allen said he wasn't necessarily criticising the new film. "It's a wonderful story," he said before adding, "It just doesn't seem to have any connection to the toy, and it's a little … I don't know. It just has no relationship to Buzz. It's just no connection.

"I wish there was a better connection," the actor declared.