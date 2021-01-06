'Doing great': Legendary rapper Dr Dre updates fans from hospital after brain aneurysm

Rapper and producer Dr Dre is in hospital after suffering a brain aneurysm. Photo / Getty Images

Legendary rapper and music mogul Dr Dre says he is "doing great", following a brain aneurysm.

The 55-year-old rapper and music producer updated his Instagram account from his hospital bed, to let fans know how he is doing and thank the medical professionals who have been looking after him.

"Thanks to my family, friends and fans for their interest and well wishes. I'm doing great and getting excellent care from my medical team. I will be out of the hospital and back home soon. Shout out to all the great medical professionals at Cedars. One Love," he wrote on Instagram on Wednesday evening (NZ time).

Hours earlier, news broke that Dr Dre is in an ICU ward at Cedars-Sinai Medical Centre in LA after suffering a brain aneurysm.

Sources close to Dre told TMZ he suffered the aneurysm yesterday and was rushed to hospital, where he remains in the ICU.

Doctors are reportedly doing several tests to find out what caused the brain bleed.

Dre is currently in the midst of contentious divorce proceedings with his estranged wife Nicole Young.

There is a hearing on the proceedings in LA this week, but obviously Dre will not be attending.

It comes after it was revealed last year that Young was seeking more than US$1.9 million ($2.88m) a month in temporary spousal support.

Nicole filed paperwork to end her marriage to the rapper - whose real name is Andre Romelle Young - in June 2020 after 24 years, citing irreconcilable differences.

According to TMZ, she then filed legal documents asking for US$1,936,399 ($2,880,606) monthly in temporary spousal support, and US$5m ($7.44m) in lawyer fees.

Sources told the outlet that Dre - whose worth is estimated at about US$800m ($1.19 billion) - is expected to claim Nicole doesn't need nearly US$2m ($2.98m), because her lifestyle hasn't changed since the divorce - she still lives in their Malibu house and has access to their cars.

In July 2020, Dre responded to his wife's divorce petition, claiming they have a prenuptial agreement in place.

He outlined at the time, via his lawyer Laura Wasser, that any property division should be determined by their prenup.

Dre said their separation date was March 27, just weeks after the coronavirus lockdown started.

But the pair do not need to come to any child support or custody arrangements, as their kids - son Truice Young, 23, and daughter Truly Young, 19 - are both adults.

Nicole and Dre married in 1996 after meeting in the mid-1990s while she was still married to Sedale Threatt. They split in 1996 when Dre reportedly penned a romantic letter to Nicole which convinced her to leave the basketball star and pursue a romance with him instead.