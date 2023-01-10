A TV news reporter went live to air slurring her words and then almost collapsed as she was overcome by a medical incident. Video / CTV

The shocking moment a TV news reporter almost collapsed was captured live on air.

The Sun has reported Canadian television network CTV has been flooded with inquiries about the wellbeing of young journalist Jessica Robb, who was completing her usual segment last week when she suddenly started to slur her words and appeared to suffer a medical emergency.

Apologising to her co-host, Nahreman Issa, who was in the studio, the young journalist said, “Sorry, Nahreman, I’m not feeling very well right now, and I’m about to …”

She then appears to stumble and lose focus in her eyes before the segment was cut and Issa told worried viewers the station would make sure she is okay.

Issa said: “We will come back to you”.

“Right now, we will make sure that Jessica is doing okay and we will give you guys an update a little bit later,” he said before explaining she was not by herself at the site she was doing the live cross from.

Mere hours later, CTV posted an update to their Twitter page assuring viewers that Robb “is feeling better and is now resting”.

However the moment quickly garnered attention from online conspiracy theorists who claimed the medical event was due to the Covid vaccine.

In response, Robb issued a statement that was shared by CTV, where she told concerned viewers the medical event was not in relation to any vaccine.

“I have received an overwhelming amount of harassment and hatred, tied to false theories about the reason for the incident,” Robb said.

“While I will not share private medical information publicly, I can say that there is no cause for concern and that my understanding of my own medical background provides a reasonable explanation for what happened.

“I can, however, confirm that the situation was in no way related to the Covid-19 vaccine.”