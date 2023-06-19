John Goodman arrives at the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards in January 2018. Photo / AP

Hollywood legend John Goodman left fans shocked with his weight loss transformation after his latest red carpet appearance.

The Roseanne star, 70, stepped out at the 62nd Monte Carlo TV Festival in Monaco over the weekend and was almost unrecognisable, having lost around 90kg since his resolution to lose weight in 2007.

Goodman has dropped a significant amount of weight over the years and was noticeably slimmer as he appeared on the carpet, posing for photographers in a navy blazer and cream chinos.

John Goodman poses on the red carpet in Monte Carlo, Monaco. Photo / Getty Images

Goodman, known for voicing characters in Disney films like Monsters Inc, The Emperor’s New Groove and Cars, embarked on his health transformation in 2007 and quit drinking - but revealed it wasn’t until he started working with a fitness trainer that he began to see changes.

He’s spoken openly about his relationship with food, telling People magazine: “It takes a lot of creative energy to sit on your a** and figure out what you’re going to eat next.”

The actor has also shared regular updates on his weight loss journey, admitting at times that it was an “ongoing process”.

He told Howard Stern in 2016 that he was “taking it slow”.

“I just wanted to change my lifestyle. It’s an ongoing process for the rest of my life,” he shared.

John Goodman is known for voicing James P Sullivan opposite Billy Crystal's Mike Wazowski in the Monsters Inc films. Photo / Disney

“You look in the mirror every day and go, ‘I gotta deal with this the rest of the day, I gotta deal with this schmuck?’”

The following year, he told ABC: “In the old days, I would take three months out, lose 60 or 70 pounds, and then reward myself with a six-pack or whatever and just go back to my old habits.

“This time I wanted to do it slowly. Move, exercise. I’m getting to the age where I can’t afford to sit still anymore.”

Goodman’s trainer revealed that the actor was following a “Mediterranean-style eating plan”, eating plenty of fish, nuts, vegetables, fruits and olive oil, reports MailOnline.

He reportedly works out six days a week and walks 10,000 to 12,000 steps a day.



