Actress Demi Moore posted a special tribute to her daughter on her 35th birthday. Photo / Instagram @demimoore

Demi Moore has posted a snap of her daughter Rumer in the agonising throes of labour to celebrate the actress’ 35th birthday.

The G.I. Jane star, 60, who had Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood star with her Die Hard actor ex-husband Bruce Willis, 68, on August 16, 1988, included a snap of her grasping Rumer’s hands as she lay with her face creased in agony as she had her daughter Louetta, who is now 3 months old, in a home birth.

Demi, who divorced Bruce in 2000 after marrying him in 1987, captioned a carousel of images posted on her Instagram: “My life changed the day you were born. You brought a depth, meaning and purpose to my existence along with an understanding of love that I had never known.

”Now here you are my baby, with your own baby, bringing even greater meaning, magic and love into all of our lives,” the proud mum continued.

“So proud of you. Happy Birthday Ru! Happy New Year! Happy Celebration of Life! I Love You!”

Rumer, who had her little girl with boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas, 28, commented on the post by saying: “Oh mama [red heart and heart-eyed smiley face emojis] I love you so.”

She added: “Knowing what it takes to help bring a soul into this world gives it a whole new meaning for me. I always thought this was my day but I know now it has always been ours. Happy birthday mama.”

Bruce’s current wife Emma Heming Willis, 45, also paid tribute to Rumer on her birthday.

The model is devoting her life to caring for Bruce as he battles dementia, and told Rumer she loved her in a post to mark her landmark age on Wednesday.

Bruce Willis and wife Emma Heming Willis. Photo / Getty Images

She captioned an image that showed Chicago actress Rumer holding who is thought to be one of Emma and Bruce’s kids: “We love you so much @rumerwillis. Happy birthday my sweet.”

Emma has daughters Mabel, 11, and Evelyn, 9, with Bruce, who also has girls Scout, 32, and Tallulah, 29, with Demi.

Bruce Willis retired from acting last year because of the brain disorder aphasia affecting his ability to understand language, and in another update on his health last month, his family said he had been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia, which affects behaviour, problem-solving, planning and emotions.