Prince Philip's relationship with Penelope Knatchbull is portrayed as a pursued affair in The Crown. Photo / Netflix

The Crown’s highly anticipated fifth season is yet to be released but it has already come under fire for a number of reasons, and now there is another to add to the list.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, a source close to the Mountbatten family has slammed the show’s portrayal of Countess Mountbatten as “deliberately cruel” and “unnecessarily unsympathetic”.

The comments come after suggestions that the upcoming season of the series will imply Prince Philip pursued “an affair” with Penny Knatchbull, something the source said it is “republican fiction”.

While the show is mainly based on historical moments from the lives of the Royal family, it occasionally includes fictional storylines.

Set to be released on Netflix on November 9, the season will reportedly include “intimate scenes” between the Duke of Edinburgh – played by Jonathan Pryce – and Penny Knatchbull – played by Natascha McElhone.

Daily Mail has reported the beginning point of the relationship is believed to be the death of Knatchull’s daughter - who died at age 5 from cancer.

Jonathan Pryce as the Duke of Edinburgh and Natascha McElhone as Penny Knatchbull, Countess Mountbatten of Burma. Photo / Netflix

The fictional relationship has caught the attention of a second source who told The Telegraph, “It is one thing for a script to be drivel, another to be so deliberately cruel. I think maybe they have shot themselves in the foot rather with this but for the majority, it will simply pass them by.”

Season five of the show has made headlines in recent weeks after major plot points have been revealed, including King Charles’ – then prince - turbulent marriage to the late Princess Diana.

The Sun reports The Crown will delve into Charles and Diana’s crumbling marriage and depict their sons, Princes William and Harry, as being caught in a tug of war between their parents.

“This couldn’t have come at a more delicate time for the new King and his Queen Consort, particularly as they’re riding high in the minds of the public,” one TV insider told The Sun.

“There’s a sense that Netflix are muckraking over events that took place 30 to 40 years ago but are still raw for those involved.

“The worst element for the royals is that millions of people around the world will view this series and view it less as a drama and more as a documentary.

“And attention on the Windsors could be higher, as it’s been just a few weeks since Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral and is in the run-up to the King’s coronation.”