David Beckham’s wardrobe malfunction on wedding anniversary

David Beckham ripped his purple wedding suit as he and his wife recreated their looks from the big day to mark the 25th anniversary of their nuptials.
The former footballer, 49, got hitched to 50-year-old Spice Girls singer-turned-fashion designer Victoria Adams – with whom he has four children – on 4 July 1999, at Luttrellstown Castle in Ireland in a ceremony that cost them almost £1 million ($2.09 million).
To mark a quarter of a century since they said “I do”, the pair slipped back into their matching purple looks – with David seen in an Instagram Story video posted on Victoria’s account fighting to fit into his old outfit, with his waistcoat appearing to tear as he gasped and his dog jumped up to his waist.
But the couple declared online as they got into their matching looks: “Yep, still got it!”