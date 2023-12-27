Disgraced actor Danny Masterson was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison for raping two women in 2003. Photo / AP

Disgraced actor Danny Masterson was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison for raping two women in 2003. Photo / AP

Months after receiving his 30-years to life sentence, Danny Masterson’s prison mugshot has been released.

Daily Mail reports the That 70s Show actor has been transferred to the North Kern State Prison where he will serve his lengthy sentence for raping two women over 20 years ago.

The 47-year-old disgraced star was being held at the Los Angeles County Men’s Central Jail after he was given the sentence on September 7 for two counts of rape with force, violence or fear of bodily injury, however, he was transferred earlier this week.

In the mugshot, Masterson is wearing an orange prison uniform and can be seen with a full beard, untamed curls and a stony expression.

Danny Masterson's first mug shot released pic.twitter.com/uUlgtCo6UU — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) December 27, 2023

In the weeks after he was given his sentence, multiple news outlets reported the star had shown signs of “mental distress” proving the prison deputies to provide round-the-clock surveillance “with the goal of keeping tabs on his mental state and making sure he’s safe”.

Masterson was found guilty of two rapes in May which were committed in 2003. He was also tried for a third, however, the jury was unable to reach a unanimous decision on the verdict meaning he was not found guilty of the charge.

His sentencing took place on September 7 with one of his victims - who can only be identified as Jane Doe 1, referring to the star as a “true coward and heartless monster”.

Danny Masterson, right, and his wife Bijou Phillips arrive for closing arguments in his second rape trial, May 16, 2023, in Los Angeles. Photo / AP

Speaking of her trauma, she said it is common for her to wake up crying and she has an extreme fear of the dark.

Like Masterson, Jane Doe 1 was a member of the Church of Scientology and when she reported the rape to the church she alleged a high-ranking church official “made it clear that Danny was untouchable”.

The actor’s second victim, Jane Doe 2, said at the sentencing: “You are pathetic, disturbed and extremely violent and the world is a safer place with you in prison.”

Masterson has since been expelled from the Church of Scientology. They declared him a “suppressive person” meaning all scientologists must cut ties with the actor, including his wife and family.

While his wife and mother of his young daughter, Bijou Phillips, 43, initially stood by the actor during the trial, she filed for divorce 12 days after he was sentenced. She claimed in the filing the two had been living apart for five years.

Masterson has agreed to give his former partner legal and physical custody of their daughter.