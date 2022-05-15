Scores were close but in the end Rhys and Pheobe scored highest. Video / TV 3

OPINION:

Week four of Dancing with the Stars feels a bit like a night out on the town when all your fun mates have left and you're outside waiting for your Uber.

You're sad cause they've gone and you also know there's a large chance of a head-pounding hangover tomorrow.

But before you start mapping out where you can get blue Powerade on the ride home, there still might be a chance of resurrecting your night out.

Some loveable legends are still mulling around the dance floor, Brodie Kane is only just getting her night started and Alex Vaz is so tall, you could make him your designated meeting point.

So sit tight revellers of the night, because we might just turn this thing around yet.

Kicking things off on "Club Night" Darude, Sandstorm was playing and our celeb dancers looked like they had all been invited to Ali William's "All White" party.

The vibe was Sandstorm and the year was 2007. Photo / Getty Images

It felt like the Auckland Viaduct club Pony in 2007, but Vaz wasn't born then, so it couldn't possibly be.

Rhys Mathewson was up first on our sticky dance floor with a samba in a Hawaiian shirt and gold chain. There was lots and lots of grinding and hip thrusts and we knew then that it was definitely Pony in 2007.

Mathewson is still a front runner, we still love him and the judges agreed with two near-perfect scores.

Next up was David Letele, who host Clint Randell called "the kindest man on Letele" and we had a little chuckle with him - there's a first time for everything.

Letele and partner Kristie Williams took to the floor with a quickstep in a bedazzled leather vest - who wouldn't smile when wearing that? The boxer is a show favourite and if the judges vote him off we as a nation will revolt.

Next was reformed reality TV star Vaz and dance pro Brittany Coleman. Once we got over the fact that Vaz was sporting "Team Braz" merch, his dancing was actually very good. He and his non-sticky hips were having fun on the dance floor, but it was partner Coleman that won the night in that outfit.

Alex Vaz and Brittney Coleman brought the heat tonight. Photo / Supplied

Eric Murray took to the floor and partner Loryn Reynolds jumped into the rowers arms in an epic intro. Murray was giving it his all but much like me during every school production, he was very much watching for the moves he couldn't quite remember. But unlike me in every school production, he wasn't dressed in a bin bag.

In a striking neon green number, Brodie Kane hit the dance floor with dance partner Enrique Johns. There were spins, there was sass and there was oodles of sex appeal. Kane and Johns may just take this thing all the way.

Despite her dress matching judge Lance Savali's hair, the pair did not vibe tonight. Jo Kane was the bouncer and Savali was absolutely being removed during the ad break.

Brodie Kane stunned in lime green tonight. Photo / Supplied

Jazz Thornton and Brad Coleman took to the floor was an intense pasodoble and Thornton shined, not just because she was bedazzled from head to toe. After savagely admitting that Vaz threw her an elbow earlier today, the judge's feedback came and it was somehow equally as savage. They didn't like her shoulders and it felt like someone nitpicking why they didn't want to date someone perfectly fine on Tinder.

Phase two of the evening said goodbye to the club like a 40-year-old in a popped collar, and hello to "My Jams" where contestants got to dance again to their ultimate jam. I can only cross my fingers that someone chooses Pretty Ricky, Grind With Me.

First to dance again was Murray, who picked Another One Bite's the Dust by Queen which felt about right for the two-time Olympic gold medalist. The judges seemed happier than during the first dance but we still feared a break-up might be on the cards as the judges gave off an energy that screamed, "I'm fine. I'm honestly fine."

Eric Murray showed us what it was like to be a rowing competitor left in his dust. Photo / Supplied

Our final dance of the night was Mathewson, and his jam was Domino by Jessie J - honestly, we are as surprised as you are. This man is full of tricks and despite his suit giving off big Jim Carrey in The Mask vibes, we still loved it almost as much as the wardrobe department love dance pro Robb.

Host Randell gave Mathewson the "bad juju" and while we googling spiritual hygienists, the judges bathed the comedian with praise and we knew there was no longer juju on our guy. A perfect 10 solidified our suspicions and chakras were aligned once more.

But no moment tonight was more perfect than when Mathewson went to blow glitter from his pocket at the camera, but his palm was so sweaty that the glitter stuck and remained firmly in place. Iconic.

Our other four dancers are set to dance again tomorrow night, and one will face an elimination more brutal than your Uber driver giving you 1 star after you offered fantastic banter the whole ride home.

See you then!

The judges' leaderboard

Rhys Mathewson and Phoebe Robb: 26/30 and 28/30 in dance two

Jazz Thornton and Brad Coleman: 23/30

Brodie Kane and Enrique Johns: 23/30

Alex Vaz and Brittany Coleman: 22/30

Eric Murray and Loryn Reynolds: 19/30 and 21/30 in dance two

David Letele and Kristie Williams: 18/30

• Dancing with the Stars airs Sunday 7pm and Monday 7.30pm on Three and ThreeNow.