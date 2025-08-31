Westerberg's finest celebrate while chaos lurks beneath graduation ceremony. Photo / Pamela Raith

Heathers the Musical, inspired by the 1989 film, is coming to Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch next May.

Directed by Andy Fickman, the show explores themes of love, heartache and self-discovery.

Ticket details will be announced soon at heathersthemusical.com/new-zealand.

“Corn nuts!” The cryptic last words of Heather Chandler, one of three beautiful, impossibly cruel Heathers, the self-appointed ruling clique of Westerberg High, where popularity is a matter of life and death.

It’s also the name of the global fan base that’s supported over 1400 productions worldwide of the high-octane, black comedy rock musical inspired by Michael Lehmann’s cult 1989 film Heathers, starring Winona Ryder and Christian Slater.

The stage adaptation from Kevin Murphy (Desperate Housewives) and Laurence O’Keefe (Legally Blonde The Musical) is coming to New Zealand next year, exciting Kiwi Corn Nuts and introducing new fans to the Heathers phenomenon who will discover the answer to “If you know, you know!”

Since it’s sold out Los Angeles premier in 2013 and New York debut in 2014 the musical has smashed the box office in London’s West End and on tour throughout the UK, won awards and blown out advance sales for a run at New York’s New World Stages where a sing-along special is being staged tonight in honour of the opening lines to the show “September 1st 1989, Dear Diary”.