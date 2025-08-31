The film coined a multitude of unforgettable quotes: “If you were happy every day of your life, you wouldn’t be a human being, you’d be a game-show host”; “Did you have a brain tumour for breakfast?”; “Chaos is what killed the dinosaurs, darling”; “Your daydreams are a lot better than my realities, believe me; and many more, too risque for a family publication, as Veronica, the main character taken under the wing of the Heathers, navigates her way through teenage angst learning that it might kill to be a nobody, but it’s murder being a somebody.
Acclaimed American screen and stage director Andy Fickman says he can’t wait to share the twistedly heartfelt story with audiences here.
“It’s a show that deals with love, heartache, sadness, defying expectations and being true to yourself,” Fickman said. “What’s truly thrilling is how much audiences take this show to their hearts. So, get out your scrunchies and break out the Corn Nuts and join us at Westerberg High for Big Fun next year!”
The production, featuring a yet to be announced stellar Australasian cast, will be hitting stages in Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch next May with ticketing details to be announced soon at heathersthemusical.com/new-zealand.
How very!