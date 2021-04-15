Cryptic Games of Thrones tweet stirs up fans

Game of Thrones was one of the most popular TV series of the last decade, but the final season divided fans and the anger is still there for many. Photo / Supplied

Game of Thrones' official Twitter account has today declared "Winter is coming."

In New Zealand this statement is ironically accurate, with the weather cooling, but the cryptic tweet from GOT has actually fired up its fans, will many jumping on to rant at the show.

One of the most beloved series in decades it would be easy to think that fans would be chomping at the bit over any suggestion of new content coming from the brains behind the hit show, but instead fans are boiling mad.

The cryptic tweet from Game Of Thrones simply said: "Winter is coming". Photo / Supplied

What has all of these GOT fans in a lather? Two words: season eight.

Rather than tweeting their love of GOT, fans have blasted the show at length about the disappointing final season. The final season, which aired in 2019, was fairly universally panned and considered by many to be an insult to the show and characters they had come to know and love.

In response to the "winter is coming" GOT tweet, one critical fan wrote: "Never before have I seen a series nose dive so hard and be abandoned by its fans and viewers. I'm currently rewatching the show and it physically hurts to know how unrewarding the finale is. If y'all can revive this franchise, it would be a miracle."

One angry fan even when to the lengths of creating his own alternate ending and posting it to YouTube, but we won't insult you with that gem.

While others were a little less vehement: "Some of the responses here are crazy. Yeah, season 8 was a bit rushed and possibly not what some fans wanted but it was still amazing with some epic scenes. Acting like spoilt brats who didn't get the season they wanted is just embarrassing."

Fantasies of a final season remake aside the real motive for the cryptic GOT post is probably the fact that the 10th anniversary of the first-ever episode is coming up on April 17.

There is also a GOT spin-off in our future. Just after the final episode aired, it was announced that a prequel to the series would be made, called House of the Dragon. The series will be based on George R.R. Martin's companion book Fire & Blood, which is set 300 years before the events of GOT.

Dragons are coming.#HouseoftheDragon begins production in 2021. pic.twitter.com/Bxl763FVdY — Game of Thrones (@GameOfThrones) December 3, 2020

The show will focus on the rise and fall of the House of Targaryen. Limited information is known about the new show, but British actor, Paddy Considine, will be playing the lead, King Viserys Targaryen. Olivia Cooke, Emma D'Arcy, and Matt Smith will also star in House of the Dragon.

For those looking to take a walk down a wintery memory lane, season 1-8 of Game of Thrones is currently streaming on Neon.