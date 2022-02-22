Cruz's photoshoot with i-D marks his first magazine appearance, but one of the risque images has sparked controversy given his age. Photo / Getty Images

Cruz Beckham, the youngest son of David and Victoria Beckham, has sent the internet into a spin. He announced that he is working on launching a music career, which is interesting enough, but there was more.

The 17-year-old son of David and Victoria Beckham previously made a bid for chart stardom with festive single If Every Day Was Christmas in 2016 when he was just 11 years old, but now his ambitions have got more serious and he's been working with Poo Bear, who has previously penned a string of tracks for Justin Bieber.

Cruz said: "We've just been in the studio a few times and made some songs together."

The youngster has been writing about "personal experiences, real experiences".

As well as singing, Cruz has taught himself the guitar, piano, and drums and is open to learning more in a bid to strengthen his ambitions.

He told i_D magazine: "I even learnt how to play the mandolin for a song I wrote.

"I don't think you ever stop learning, but I'm taking my time seeing what happens."

The teenager got his first taste of fame when he was just three years old and joined his mother on stage with the Spice Girls at New York's Madison Square Garden.

He said: "I was doing head spins and stuff, which is great to look back at now."

But it was several years later when his family realised he had true talent after they heard him singing Beyonce's 'Love On Top'.

He added: "I was still really little! My voice hadn't really developed, so I could just sing that high!"

But Cruz hasn't always wanted to be a musician because he briefly considered following in his dad's footsteps.

He said: "I thought I would want to do football and I did that for a bit.

"At that point, I just decided this is exactly what I want to do."

The interview Cruz gave to i_D magazine - which focuses on fashion, music, art and youth pop culture - was accompanied by a photoshoot and it is these photos that have many people talking.

The cover image, which was shared on the i_D Instagram page, shows Cruz sitting on a chair, dressed only in boxer shorts, his jeans around his ankles and sporting a pink buzz cut hair style.

Cruz's photoshoot with i_D marks his first magazine appearance and he joked family trips had prepared him for it.

He said: "Every holiday we go on, my mum takes hundreds of pictures!

"It's really annoying, but I think that's taught me quite a lot!"

While Cruz may have been comfortable with the photoshoot, many others aren't, claiming that the image is sexually objectifying a minor, as Cruz was only 16 at the time the photos were taken.

"Cruz Beckham half-naked on the cover of a magazine at 17 is such a double standard. Imagine the outrage if it was a 17 year old girl," one appalled Twitter user wrote.

"Why is it socially acceptable for Cruz to be taking photos in his underwear/ grabbing his crotch/ clearly showing he has tattoos. He was 16 when the photos were taken?! And why is Victoria hyping him? He's a child," another remarked.

As some of the comments reflect, both mum and dad - David and Victoria Beckham - were supportive of the cover image, with dad commenting on the post: "So cool @cruzbeckham for i_d. Such a proud dad."

On her own Instagram Victoria posted: "Big first day as a 17-year-old! So proud."