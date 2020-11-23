Website of the Year
Premium
Entertainment

Crowning glory: Meet the Kiwi directing The Crown

11 minutes to read
New Zealand Listener
By: Russell Baillie

TITLE HERE

New Zealander Jessica Hobbs talks about her directing duties on The Crown and the anxiety that comes with depicting increasingly recent royal history. By Russell Baillie.

The Crown isn't Jessica Hobbs' first period drama by

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.