A baby was passed through a crowd at a Flo Rida concert. Photo / Twitter

Things reached an all-time low after a baby was passed around a crowd at a Flo Rida concert.

The star performed in Pennsylvania last Saturday (local time) and now a video from the show has gone viral appearing to show a young child being passed through the crowd until the tot ended up in the rapper’s arms.

Posting to X (formerly Twitter), a fan shared a video showing a baby being crowd-surfed through the audience until they reached the stage where the star took the infant into his arms while singing his hit 2007 song Low.

The New York Post has reported Flo Rida, born Tramar Dillard, is shown holding the baby safely in his arms before the video shows him holding his microphone up to the infant.

Flo Rida held the baby safely in his arms after the infant was crowd-surfed through the audience. Photo / Twitter

Later in the night, the baby, who is yet to be identified, was again seen on stage being held by another member of the rapper’s band.

The moment has since caused a divide between fans, with many worried for the baby’s safety, while others saw a lighter side of the story.

“Our generation is just filled with terrible parents,” one person slammed the unknown parent of the baby, adding, “Why bring a child to a concert?”

“Omg? Why do people feel so comfortable bringing babies to concerts? Like so many things could go wrong in such a big crowd,” a second said.

Meanwhile, other users of the social media platform were quick to joke about the moment, with one person saying, “So cute, the baby was like ‘yeah pass me that mic.’”

Another referenced the iconic Disney film The Lion King, writing, ”He held the baby up like Simba”.

The baby’s crowd-surfing moment wasn’t the only thing catching the attention of social media users. Many pointed out the young child was not wearing any equipment like headphones or earmuffs to protect their ears.

It’s unclear whether the baby was related to the rapper or his band.