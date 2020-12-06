Crocs of gold: Whatever happened to Crocodile Dundee?

Paul Hogan in a scene from Crocodile Dundee, 1986. Photo / Getty Images

Whatever happened to Paul Hogan? Crocodile Dundee made him rich and famous. Now 81, he lives mostly in the US and gets cajoled out of retirement from time to time to make movies. And, he tells Mark Broatch, he likes it just fine.

Paul Hogan says he "mentally retired" after making Crocodile Dundee.

The Australian writer and actor knew he could never top the film that made him a global star. When it was released, in 1986, it was No 1 in places like Lebanon, Syria, Nicaragua and Finland. And it remains the highest-grossing Australian film 34 years later, having taken nearly A$50 million at the local box office and US$328 million worldwide. It was a bonanza for the Australian tourism industry. It blew the cobwebs off Australia's cultural cringe. And it cost only A$11.5 million to make.

Hogan writes in his new memoir, The Tap-Dancing Knife Thrower: My life (without the boring bits): "For your first shot at a movie, made with your mates, who were also first-timers and unknown stars, to have achieved what it did, how could I follow that up? What­ever I did next was doomed to run second. It wouldn't matter how good it was, either. It would be a step down. People often say I'm a one-hit wonder, but it was a helluva hit."

Hogan had clearly made enough money to mentally retire. "Yeah. I'm lazy, basically," he says from his home in Los Angeles, his voice like a kilo of opals turning in a cement mixer. "But I was a blue-singlet worker at 30, so the sudden fame, the sudden wealth, was sort of like, 'Oh, good. I don't have to work any more.' That was my attitude after that. I didn't want to pursue any further show business career."

Hogan was already famous in Australia, and Dundee, as he calls it, made him a global celebrity. His memoir helpfully fills us in on the highlights, from being a rigger on Sydney Harbour Bridge who lucked into a slot on the New Faces TV show that gives the book its title, to getting his own show and writing and starring in the film that made his name – and fortune. Being the competitive sort, he writes that Crocodile Dundee ran Top Gun a close second at the US box office.

Top Gun came out in May 1986, Crocodile Dundee in late September, and The Color of Money, with Cruise and Paul Newman, a week later. It brought in just a couple of million dollars short of Cruise's flyboy fantasy in a year full of crowd-pleasers: Aliens, Ferris Bueller's Day Off, The Fly, Platoon, She's Gotta Have It, Ruthless People, Stand By Me.

Why was Dundee so successful?

"I can't nail it down, except I think people identified with the country bumpkin trying to cope with the biggest city in the world. A fish out of water. He had a few tricks up his sleeves, but basically he was a common, down-to-earth sort of character." In the book, Hogan notes that part of Mick Dundee's appeal was that he had no malice and didn't kill anybody. He has said that Dundee is "a mythical outback Australian who does exist in part – the frontiersman who walks through the bush, picking up snakes and throwing them aside, living off the land, who can ride horses and chop down trees and has that simple, friendly, laid-back philosophy. It's like the image the Americans have of us, so why not give them one?"

Paul Hogan working as a rigger on the Sydney Harbour Bridge before he found fame. Photo / Getty Images

In other words, the film was always intended as an Akubra-sporting torpedo into the US market. The character seems to have been based, at least in part, on Rod Ansell, a buffalo hunter who survived for eight weeks in remote croc-infested country in the Northern Territory – and who ultimately came to a tragic end.

Crocodile Dundee's critical reception was more mixed. The Washington Post said it lacked drama, conflict and real adventure, whereas the NY Times found Hogan "delightful" and the screenplay "witty, with a fine sense of irony and the gift of poking fun at its own conceits". The Guardian said at the time: "There's nothing better than being agreeably surprised by something you suspect is going to be fairly awful", though looking back a couple of years ago, the paper found the film sexist, racist and homophobic.

Australian tourism boomed following the film. Even the fake Dundee sequel trailer that ran during the 2018 US Superbowl – festooned with Australian stars such as Chris Hemsworth, Margot Robbie, Russell Crowe, Hugh Jackman and Isla Fisher – was said to have contributed billions to the economy. Along with his 80s "shrimp on the barbie" Australian tourism ads, which are in the Smith­sonian museum, the boy from the western suburbs of Sydney became a national hero of sorts. But Hogan was also a "national embarrassment": for his accent, his Ocker humour and his larrikin nature. Expat Australian cultural critic Robert Hughes once complained that Americans thought "Crocodile Dundee is a work of social realism".

"I had two barrels going at me," says Hogan. "We definitely had the cultural squirm. I don't know what it was like in New Zealand, but in Australia in the 80s, all the DJs spoke with a slight American accent and all the television people spoke with what they thought was an English accent. I'd come along and just talk and straight away I was a phenomenon."

Hogan also became a villain for leaving his wife, Noelene, for Linda Kozlowski, his co-star in the three Dundee films (there were sequels in 1988 and 2001). "I was never forgiven by some people for that. The fact that she left me didn't … it's just amazing how people have an opinion on how a marriage broke down without knowing at all." He says of his two long-term marriages that he's "good early".

Hogan's second divorce went through a couple of years ago and he now doesn't have a partner. "I still see Linda. We're still friends. We never had a bitter divorce at all. It's just that the marriage sort of wore out. Opposites attract, but one day you wake up and you're just opposites."

Hogan learnt pretty early on that you just had to cop it. "If you can't stand the public exposure, then stay off the stage."

Paul Hogan and Linda Kozlowski, 1988. Photo / Getty Images

Another thing not widely known about Hogan is that just after Crocodile Dundee came out, he suffered a bleed on the brain (after foolishly lifting twice his body weight on a bench press). He drove to his GP with his head hanging out the window trying not to black out. In 2013, he had a full-on heart attack and had a pacemaker inserted. His father died at 50 (his beloved mother at 101). How's his health now? "I'm all right. As long as I don't get Covid, which is rampant over here." After a life in the Australian sun, he's had a number of skin cancers removed from his face, including one operation that's frozen part of his lip.

We might have seen the "amber nectar" Fosters beer ads, but we didn't catch New Faces, or the 1970s TV show he wrote and starred in, clips of which can be seen online. "I should probably take this opportunity to apologise," he writes in the book, "for being sexist and for making the men always look like fools by walking into walls and falling over cliffs while gawking at pretty girls." There was no malice in his humour, he says, and he never wanted it to be sexist, ageist or homophobic. The 1970s were a different time, though it should be said that some of the skits would never have made it on to New Zealand screens.

Paul Hogan drinking in a pub at Paddington in Sydney in 1971. Photo / Getty Images

Crocodile Dundee played a significant part in reducing Australia's cultural cringe, he writes, similar to what the Lord of the Rings-Conchords-Taika Waititi cinematic renaissance has done here. "I take pride in them, because three of my grandchildren are half-Kiwis."

Hogan made enough money from the films that the Australian tax office got interested. All claims against Hogan were eventually dropped in 2010 after seven years of investigation. Is that all settled now? "Yeah, but I'm still seeking revenge. Despite what was written about it, that I abused the tax office, it was a case of someone burgling your house and you call the police and they come round and charge you with not locking the door."

He kept paying tax in Australia because it had made his name, he says, and he has retained his Australian citizenship, having Green Card status in the US. "I go back home, normally, a couple of times a year. I stay with my family out there. But now, of course, I'm trapped here. I haven't been back since Christmas."

Hogan had his first child at 19 and his last, Chance, who lives with him in LA, 40 years later.

"Yeah, I had been the youngest dad and the oldest at the PTA. I just took to being a dad. I love little kids. They're funny little humans. They're so honest and naive. I had three boys by the time I was 23. And then my daughter came along. So, you have them young and you grow up with them. And then when I had Chance when I was old, it was like I had more time. I didn't have to go off to work every day and do all those other things."

We can be forgiven for not remembering the third film in the series, Crocodile Dundee in Los Angeles. "Nobody knows there was a third one," he says. "It made money. But everything compared with the first one was [judged] a flop." He couldn't be persuaded to do a version of the Superbowl ad one? "The fourth Dundee? No. I think it's run its race. If we did another Dundee, he'd be getting around in a walker or something. In a retirement village."

Chance Hogan, Linda Kozlowski and Paul Hogan in 2013 in Los Angeles. Photo / Getty Images

Yet he keeps appearing in films. He's just had a role in The Very Excellent Mr Crocodile Dundee, which because of Covid is now streaming on Amazon. "Like they say, if you love your work, you never work a day in your life. You're spreading laughter all around the world – what a fabulous job. I would get bored, so I'd come out of retirement quite regularly.

"I'm lazy," he says again. "I became a ski addict. I was 50 before I'd ever walked on snow. But I skied up to a couple of years ago and loved it. But I don't do any sport or anything now. I'm 81." Does he read, watch TV? "I wander round."

He's hugely grateful for his success. "I left school at 15 and worked in an iron foundry, gradually drifted through all sorts of jobs, in the army, everything. It made me enjoy [television] more and appreciate the luck I'd had in getting where I got to. It's a big advantage to start when you're grown up. You realise how lucky you are. I hooked up with the right people and had a wonderful, wonderful life." He only had one gift, he says. His acting involves "minor variations"; he was never going to do King Lear.

"I look at the world as if it's a funny place and when I shared my thoughts on it, the vast majority of people agreed with me. I think comedy writers are born because it's your attitude to the world, and if you spread your story and other people laugh along with you, you're a successful comedy writer. If they don't, you're a lone eccentric." l

The Tap-Dancing Knife Thrower: My life (without the boring bits), by Paul Hogan (HarperCollins, $49.99)