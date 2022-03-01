Māori Television's Terei Tonight presenter and social media star Nicola "Nix" Adams takes out TV Personality of the Year. Photo / Supplied

Māori Television's Terei Tonight presenter and social media star Nicola "Nix" Adams takes out TV Personality of the Year. Photo / Supplied

Aotearoa has celebrated yet another year of brilliant stories told on screen at the 2021 New Zealand Television Awards.

Comedian Thomas Sainsbury hosted an online ceremony today awarding the best of the nation's television in 39 categories.

News and current affairs categories were dominated by Three's Newshub. Reporter Michael Morrah landed Reporter of the Year for the second year in a row, as well as the Best News Coverage Award with Angus Gillies and Kim Hurring.

Tova O'Brien was awarded Best Presenter for her work on Newshub Nation. Meanwhile, Great South Television and Aotearoa Media Collective's The Hui took out the Best Current Affairs Programme award as well as Te Māngai Pāho Best Māori Programme award.

The award for the publicly voted TV Personality of the Year is always hotly contested - and this year it went to Māori Television's Terei Tonight presenter and social media star Nicola "Nix" Adams.

Adams co-hosts Terei Tonight with entertainer Pio Terei. She rose to fame through social media, where she gathered a following for sharing openly about her mental health and her journey from meth addiction to hosting the TV show.

Have You Been Paying Attention host Hayley Sproull won the award for Best Presenter - Entertainment for her role on the TVNZ 2 comedy panel show.

The coveted NZ On Air Best Drama Series award went to Kevin & Co and Flat 3 Productions' hit dystopian series Creamerie. And Wellington Paranormal once again claimed the Best Comedy/Comedy Entertainment Programme, while its writer Melanie Bracewell claimed the Best Script: Comedy 2021 award.

True crime series Black Hands star Joel Tobeck took out the Best Actor award for his portrayal of Robin Bain, while Rima Te Wiata landed Best Actress for playing online scam victim Sharon Armstrong in The Tender Trap.

Max Currie landed the Screen Auckland Best Director - Drama award for Neon and NZME's transgender drama series Rūrangi, with cast member Arlo Green taking out Best Supporting Actor for his role in the series.

The reality television categories were dominated by Three with David Lomas Investigates and Match Fit.

JJ Fong, Ally Xue, Perlina Lau and Jay Ryan, in TVNZ's dystopian comedy Creamerie. Photo / TVNZ

Complete list of winners

NZ On Air Best Drama Series

Creamerie

Bronwynn Bakker, Roseanne Liang, Perlina Lau, JJ Fong, Ally Xue, Tony Ayres

Kevin & Co and Flat 3 Productions (TVNZ 2)

Best Factual Series 2021

Fight for the Wild

Peter Young, Tracey Roe, Dave Hansford

Fisheye Films (RNZ)

NZ On Air Best Documentary 2021

LOIMATA, The Sweetest Tears

Anna Marbrook, Jim Marbrook, Dr Tamasailau Suaalii-Sauni, Dame Gaylene Preston

Anna Marbrook Productions (Māori Television)

Best Original Reality Series 2021

David Lomas Investigates S2

David Lomas

Warner Bros. International Television Production New Zealand (Three)

Best Format Reality Series 2021

Match Fit - Series 01

Bailey Mackey, Aaron Dolbel

Pango Productions Ltd (Three)

Best Current Affairs Programme 2021

The Hui

Annabelle Lee-Mather, Rewa Harriman, Mihingarangi Forbes, Philip Smith

Great Southern Television Ltd and Aotearoa Media Collective (Three)

NZ On Air Best Children's Programme 2021

Kiri and Lou

Fiona Copland

Stretch Ltd (TVNZ 2)

Te Māngai Paho Best Māori Programme 2021

The Hui

Annabelle Lee-Mather, Mihingarangi Forbes, Lillian Hanley, Philip Smith

Great Southern Television Limited and Aotearoa Media Collective (Three)

Te Māngai Paho Best Reo Māori Programme 2021

Rage Against The Rangatahi MMXX

Ngahuia Wade, Tina Wickliffe

Te Noni Ltd (Māori Television)

NZ On Air Best Pasifika Programme 2021

Untold Pacific History

Lisa Taouma, Tuki Laumea

Tikilounge Productions (RNZ)

Best News Coverage 2021

Covid19 Testing - Michael Morrah

Angus Gillies, Kim Hurring

Newshub (Three, Discovery)

Best Sports Programme 2021

All Access: Aaron Smith

Paora Ratahi, Mark Malaki-Williams, Jack Mugford, Ross Karl

Sky Sport (Sky)

Best Live Event Coverage 2021

Aotearoa Music Awards 2020

John McDonald, Charlotte Hobson

(Three, Discovery)

Best Comedy/Comedy Entertainment Programme 2021

Wellington Paranormal Season 3

Paul Yates, Jemaine Clement, Taika Waititi

New Zealand Documentary Board Ltd (TVNZ 2)

Best Director Documentary / Factual 2021

Natalie Malcon & Thomas Robins

Heaven and Hell - The Centrepoint Story

Warner Bros. International Television Production New Zealand (TVNZ 1)

Screen Auckland Best Director Drama 2021

Max Currie

Rūrangi

Autonomouse (Neon & NZME)

Best Actress 2021

Rima Te Wiata

The Tender Trap

Greenstone TV (TVNZ 1)

Best Supporting Actress 2021

Alison Bruce The Gulf Season 2

The Gulf Productions (Three)

Best Actor 2021

Joel Tobeck

Black Hands

Warner Bros. International Television Production New Zealand (TVNZ 1)

Best Supporting Actor 2021

Arlo Green

Rūrangi

Autonomouse (Neon & NZME)

Reporter Of The Year 2021

Michael Morrah

Newshub (Three, Discovery)

Best Presenter Entertainment 2021

Hayley Sproull

Have You Been Paying Attention?

TVNZ (TVNZ 2)

Best Presenter News And Current Affairs 2021

Tova O'Brien

Newshub Nation

Newshub (Three, Discovery)

New Zealand Television Legend Award brought to you by NZ On Screen

Ian Mune

Television Personality of the Year 2021

Nix Adams

Terei Tonight

Māori Television

Best Editing: Documentary/Factual 2021

Simon Coldrick

Six Angry Women

Kindred Films (TVNZ 1)

Best Editing: Drama 2021

Allanah Bazzard

Black Hands

Warner Bros. International Television Production New Zealand (TVNZ 1)

Best Camerawork: Documentary/Factual 2021

Phil Johnson

Emma

Stuff Circuit (Stuff)

Best Director: Multi Camera 2021

Wayne Leonard

36th America's Cup Match 7

America's Cup Events (Am. Cup website/YouTube)

Best Cinematography: Drama 2021

Dave Cameron NZCS ACS

Mystic

Libertine Pictures and Slim Film + Television (TVNZ 2)

Best Contribution to a Soundtrack 2021

Ben Sinclair, Ray Beentjes, Chris Sinclair, Steve Finnigan

The Sounds

South Pacific Pictures / Shaftesbury (Neon)

Images & Sound Best Original Score 2021

Tom McLeod

Fight for the Wild

Fisheye Films (RNZ)

Best Post Production Design 2021

Paul Lear

Vegas

Greenstone TV, 10,000 Company & Steambox Film Collective (TVNZ 2)

Best Production Design 2021

Miro Harre

The Gulf Season 2

The Gulf Productions (Three)

Best Costume Design 2021

Liz McGregor

The New Legends of Monkey

See-Saw Films and Jump Film & TV (Netflix)

Best Makeup Design 2021

Susie Glass

The New Legends of Monkey

See-Saw Films and Jump Film & TV (Netflix)

Best Script: Comedy 2021

Melanie Bracewell

Wellington Paranormal Ep 306 Fatberg

New Zealand Documentary Board (TVNZ 2)

Best Script: Drama 2021

Riwia Brown and Kathryn Burnett

The Tender Trap

Greenstone TV (TVNZ 1)