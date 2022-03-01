Aotearoa has celebrated yet another year of brilliant stories told on screen at the 2021 New Zealand Television Awards.
Comedian Thomas Sainsbury hosted an online ceremony today awarding the best of the nation's television in 39 categories.
News and current affairs categories were dominated by Three's Newshub. Reporter Michael Morrah landed Reporter of the Year for the second year in a row, as well as the Best News Coverage Award with Angus Gillies and Kim Hurring.
Read More
- NZ TV Awards: Seven Sharp host Hilary Barry wins TV ...
- All the winners from the New Zealand Television Awards ...
- NZ TV Awards: Ashley Bloomfield turns down TV Personality ...
- Stars set to shine at New Zealand Television Awards ...
- TimeOut Talks: What's up with the New Zealand Television ...
- National TV awards: The shows expected to win big - ...
Tova O'Brien was awarded Best Presenter for her work on Newshub Nation. Meanwhile, Great South Television and Aotearoa Media Collective's The Hui took out the Best Current Affairs Programme award as well as Te Māngai Pāho Best Māori Programme award.
The award for the publicly voted TV Personality of the Year is always hotly contested - and this year it went to Māori Television's Terei Tonight presenter and social media star Nicola "Nix" Adams.
Adams co-hosts Terei Tonight with entertainer Pio Terei. She rose to fame through social media, where she gathered a following for sharing openly about her mental health and her journey from meth addiction to hosting the TV show.
Have You Been Paying Attention host Hayley Sproull won the award for Best Presenter - Entertainment for her role on the TVNZ 2 comedy panel show.
The coveted NZ On Air Best Drama Series award went to Kevin & Co and Flat 3 Productions' hit dystopian series Creamerie. And Wellington Paranormal once again claimed the Best Comedy/Comedy Entertainment Programme, while its writer Melanie Bracewell claimed the Best Script: Comedy 2021 award.
True crime series Black Hands star Joel Tobeck took out the Best Actor award for his portrayal of Robin Bain, while Rima Te Wiata landed Best Actress for playing online scam victim Sharon Armstrong in The Tender Trap.
Max Currie landed the Screen Auckland Best Director - Drama award for Neon and NZME's transgender drama series Rūrangi, with cast member Arlo Green taking out Best Supporting Actor for his role in the series.
The reality television categories were dominated by Three with David Lomas Investigates and Match Fit.
Complete list of winners
NZ On Air Best Drama Series
Creamerie
Bronwynn Bakker, Roseanne Liang, Perlina Lau, JJ Fong, Ally Xue, Tony Ayres
Kevin & Co and Flat 3 Productions (TVNZ 2)
Best Factual Series 2021
Fight for the Wild
Peter Young, Tracey Roe, Dave Hansford
Fisheye Films (RNZ)
NZ On Air Best Documentary 2021
LOIMATA, The Sweetest Tears
Anna Marbrook, Jim Marbrook, Dr Tamasailau Suaalii-Sauni, Dame Gaylene Preston
Anna Marbrook Productions (Māori Television)
Best Original Reality Series 2021
David Lomas Investigates S2
David Lomas
Warner Bros. International Television Production New Zealand (Three)
Best Format Reality Series 2021
Match Fit - Series 01
Bailey Mackey, Aaron Dolbel
Pango Productions Ltd (Three)
Best Current Affairs Programme 2021
The Hui
Annabelle Lee-Mather, Rewa Harriman, Mihingarangi Forbes, Philip Smith
Great Southern Television Ltd and Aotearoa Media Collective (Three)
NZ On Air Best Children's Programme 2021
Kiri and Lou
Fiona Copland
Stretch Ltd (TVNZ 2)
Te Māngai Paho Best Māori Programme 2021
The Hui
Annabelle Lee-Mather, Mihingarangi Forbes, Lillian Hanley, Philip Smith
Great Southern Television Limited and Aotearoa Media Collective (Three)
Te Māngai Paho Best Reo Māori Programme 2021
Rage Against The Rangatahi MMXX
Ngahuia Wade, Tina Wickliffe
Te Noni Ltd (Māori Television)
NZ On Air Best Pasifika Programme 2021
Untold Pacific History
Lisa Taouma, Tuki Laumea
Tikilounge Productions (RNZ)
Best News Coverage 2021
Covid19 Testing - Michael Morrah
Angus Gillies, Kim Hurring
Newshub (Three, Discovery)
Best Sports Programme 2021
All Access: Aaron Smith
Paora Ratahi, Mark Malaki-Williams, Jack Mugford, Ross Karl
Sky Sport (Sky)
Best Live Event Coverage 2021
Aotearoa Music Awards 2020
John McDonald, Charlotte Hobson
(Three, Discovery)
Best Comedy/Comedy Entertainment Programme 2021
Wellington Paranormal Season 3
Paul Yates, Jemaine Clement, Taika Waititi
New Zealand Documentary Board Ltd (TVNZ 2)
Best Director Documentary / Factual 2021
Natalie Malcon & Thomas Robins
Heaven and Hell - The Centrepoint Story
Warner Bros. International Television Production New Zealand (TVNZ 1)
Screen Auckland Best Director Drama 2021
Max Currie
Rūrangi
Autonomouse (Neon & NZME)
Best Actress 2021
Rima Te Wiata
The Tender Trap
Greenstone TV (TVNZ 1)
Best Supporting Actress 2021
Alison Bruce The Gulf Season 2
The Gulf Productions (Three)
Best Actor 2021
Joel Tobeck
Black Hands
Warner Bros. International Television Production New Zealand (TVNZ 1)
Best Supporting Actor 2021
Arlo Green
Rūrangi
Autonomouse (Neon & NZME)
Reporter Of The Year 2021
Michael Morrah
Newshub (Three, Discovery)
Best Presenter Entertainment 2021
Hayley Sproull
Have You Been Paying Attention?
TVNZ (TVNZ 2)
Best Presenter News And Current Affairs 2021
Tova O'Brien
Newshub Nation
Newshub (Three, Discovery)
New Zealand Television Legend Award brought to you by NZ On Screen
Ian Mune
Television Personality of the Year 2021
Nix Adams
Terei Tonight
Māori Television
Best Editing: Documentary/Factual 2021
Simon Coldrick
Six Angry Women
Kindred Films (TVNZ 1)
Best Editing: Drama 2021
Allanah Bazzard
Black Hands
Warner Bros. International Television Production New Zealand (TVNZ 1)
Best Camerawork: Documentary/Factual 2021
Phil Johnson
Emma
Stuff Circuit (Stuff)
Best Director: Multi Camera 2021
Wayne Leonard
36th America's Cup Match 7
America's Cup Events (Am. Cup website/YouTube)
Best Cinematography: Drama 2021
Dave Cameron NZCS ACS
Mystic
Libertine Pictures and Slim Film + Television (TVNZ 2)
Best Contribution to a Soundtrack 2021
Ben Sinclair, Ray Beentjes, Chris Sinclair, Steve Finnigan
The Sounds
South Pacific Pictures / Shaftesbury (Neon)
Images & Sound Best Original Score 2021
Tom McLeod
Fight for the Wild
Fisheye Films (RNZ)
Best Post Production Design 2021
Paul Lear
Vegas
Greenstone TV, 10,000 Company & Steambox Film Collective (TVNZ 2)
Best Production Design 2021
Miro Harre
The Gulf Season 2
The Gulf Productions (Three)
Best Costume Design 2021
Liz McGregor
The New Legends of Monkey
See-Saw Films and Jump Film & TV (Netflix)
Best Makeup Design 2021
Susie Glass
The New Legends of Monkey
See-Saw Films and Jump Film & TV (Netflix)
Best Script: Comedy 2021
Melanie Bracewell
Wellington Paranormal Ep 306 Fatberg
New Zealand Documentary Board (TVNZ 2)
Best Script: Drama 2021
Riwia Brown and Kathryn Burnett
The Tender Trap
Greenstone TV (TVNZ 1)