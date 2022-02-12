English singer-songwriter James Blunt in 2012. Photo / Getty Images

James Blunt, the man behind hit singles "You're Beautiful" and "Goodbye My Lover", is aware of the way the NZ Government is responding to the protesters outside Parliament - and he's keen to help.

Never one to miss an opportunity for a self-deprecating joke, Blunt tagged the NZ Police on Twitter, offering to help out in case blasting Barry Manilow doesn't send protesters home.

"Give me a shout if this doesn't work @nzpolice," the British singer wrote, alongside a BBC article on how Manilow's music is being used to try to repel parliament protesters.

Give me a shout if this doesn’t work. @NZPolice https://t.co/AM2dZ6asMS — James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) February 12, 2022

Blunt's tweet immediately went viral in New Zealand, with people calling Blunt a "top bloke" and applauding his "sense of humour".

In an attempt to send protesters home, parliament loudspeakers have been playing some widely unloved songs, including tunes by Barry Manilow, the Macarena and, this morning, Frozen's Let It Go.

It is not yet known whether Blunt's music will be next on the playlist but, judging by people's reaction online, many believe it could work.