Tammin and Sean with their two daughters, Phoenix Emmanuel and Lennon Bleu. Photo / Supplied

Tammin Sursok has revealed her husband is still suffering from brutal Covid-19 symptoms, a year after he "almost died" from the virus.

The 38-year-old Australian actress, who has been married to US filmmaker Sean McEwen for 10 years, took to her Instagram stories to say he still had "high fevers" and "his feet feel like they're burning".

After being worried he might have the virus again, she posted: "The good news is his PCR test came back negative so that's a massive sigh of relief but we're still now in a saga where we have no idea what's going on," she told her 1.3 million followers.

Tammin Sursok renews her vows to husband Sean McEwan on Surfers Paradise beach. Photo / Supplied

"His fevers get really high in the middle of the night and then they sort of break in the morning. He has those weird Covid toes. If you've had Covid there's like burning in your feet. No appetite, no eating but no loss of taste and smell."

Sursok, who has two young daughters with McEwen, further said she had "PTSD" after almost losing her husband to Covid last year.

"He had a rough [night] last night. Fevers and sweating. I think the worst part for me is like PTSD, from last year. It's exactly this time last year," she said.

It comes after Sursok's emotional video message last year, in which she wept openly as she revealed McEwen had been sick with a fever for days.

"There's so many people who are struggling and going through this, and you don't think it's going to be you or your family until it is. I've been so strong for the kids and for him for so many days," she said.

"I think we feel ashamed to feel pain and be scared, because we feel we always have to be strong all the time. We see people on social media just killin' it and everything's perfect, but life isn't like that – for me, for anyone.

"It's been a really scary time. I can't lie to you and pretend everything's OK when it's not. If there could not be more of a s**tstorm … it's now.

Tammin Sursok and her husband, Sean McEwen. Photo / Supplied

"Covid is real, it's scary. I know some people just feel like they have a cold or a flu, but a lot of people don't. My husband is really fit and healthy and … all the hospitals are full. Be safe, please, wear a mask. I'm begging you … just do it for someone else."

Sursok, who grew up in Sydney, started her career playing Dani Sutherland on Home And Away for four years from 2000. She scored several Australian hit singles during a short-lived music career after leaving the soap, before moving to the US in 2006 to focus on her acting career.

More work followed, with recurring roles in The Young And The Restless, Hannah Montana and Pretty Little Liars.

Sursok and McEwen held a beachside vow renewal on the Gold Coast in December, in which the actress reflected on her husband's near-fatal battle with Covid.

"I surprised my entire family with a 10-year vow renewal. To dear Sean, on our 10-year wedding anniversary," Tammin captioned the post.

"We almost lost you a year ago. I remember driving down the street and my heart started breaking.

"Us together, walking through life, though better or worse, in sickness and in health. Today I vow to create more memories with you."