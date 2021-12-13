Covid-19 Delta outbreak: Kerre McIvor lashes out at listener - 'Sad pathetic creature'

Kerre McIvor had harsh words for a caller who disagreed with her stance on the government's COVID response, calling her a 'sad, pathetic creature.' Video / Newstalk ZB

Kerre McIvor had some choice words for a caller on Newstalk ZB this morning.

The morning talkback host did not hold back when she disagreed with a caller on her show, labelling her a "sad pathetic woman" for her views on Covid-19.

A caller named Janine asked if the host if she watched Seven Sharp last night, and spoke about fears she had about the virus. Janine went on to claim that if the National government had been in charge, New Zealand would have seen more people die from the virus.

Janine also praised the views of modellers and experts.

"We have got relatives in four different countries in the world who ring us all the time and say 'we wish we never left New Zealand. We're just terrified'," Janine began the exchange.

"Terrified?" McIvor questioned.

"Janine, the modellers have not got a single model right," McIvor said.

"They were talking about many hundreds of cases, that hasn't happened."

Janine went on to express fears about the new variant of the virus Omicron and what would happen if it reached New Zealand. But McIvor was fierce in her response to the caller's fears.

"Janine you're living in terror yourself," McIvor said. "It's a horrible way to live!"

"I'm not living in terror -" Janine began to respond, before she was interrupted by the Newstalk ZB host.

"Well when you say 'who knows what's going to happen next', chances are you'll wake up, you'll have breakfast, you'll have a lovely day with your family," McIvor said.

But Janine said "that's not right at all," adding she thought Aotearoa "should be grateful" for "how we've been looked after."

The war of words then escalated between the two.

"Looked after?" McIvor said.

"For god's sake I'm an adult woman, I can look after my own self!"

"For god's sake Janine," McIvor said. "It's that kind of absolutely bunkered mentality that gives me the 'hee-bees'!"

Janine attempted to challenge McIvor's claims but was cut off by McIvor who was quick to tell her that she was wrong. The caller added she personally knew doctors who would disagree with McIvor's argument.

"They've got a few brains they know what's going on," the caller said.

"Right, do they? What is going on Janine? Please, tell me," McIvor responded.

Janine claimed hospitals are experiencing patients coming in every day who are unvaccinated and claimed they are partly responsible for the delays in some surgeries going ahead "because they're taking up all the beds".

McIvor believed that was not the case.

"You're full of it and I really fear for you. I want to be angry with you but I just feel sorry for you that you need a government to look after you, you sad pathetic creature," she told Janine.

The programme then cut to an ad break and when McIvor returned to air she said she had never seen as many texts come in as she had in response to the exchange.

She said the vast majority were supportive of McIvor's views.

"I accept it was probably a bit strong," McIvor said before she read out listener feedback.

As of December 13, there are 61 people in hospital with Covid-19, 13 are in North Shore; 19 in Auckland, 25 in Middlemore, two in Waikato and two in Tauranga. Four people are in ICU - two in Auckland, one in Middlemore, one in North Shore.

Of the cases in hospital and their vaccination status, 64 per cent are unvaccinated. 14 per cent are pare partially immunised - having one dose, while 14 per cent have had one dose, while 19 per cent are fully vaccinated. Of the remaining 4 per cent their status is unknown.

The average age of hospitalisations is 50.