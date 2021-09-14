Covid 19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: Dancing with the Stars NZ postponed again

Dancing with the Stars has been postponed once again. Photo / Supplied

Production on Three's Dancing with the Stars NZ has been postponed for the second year in a row because of the current alert level restrictions.

Discovery's senior director of production said it was a difficult decision for everyone involved, but "ultimately the right one".

"The health and wellbeing of our cast and crew is our absolute priority, and in light of the current Covid-19 situation it is not possible, or responsible to proceed with filming the show.

"The significant time delays coupled with ongoing uncertainty over the coming months impacts all stakeholders and we simply cannot commit to a typical schedule of live television under the current circumstances."

Three has hosted Dancing with the Stars since 2015 with an interactive live audience format.

The ninth season of the show was due to air last year before Three was forced to postpone production because of alert level restrictions.

Other TV shows have been affected by current alert levels. The Block NZ has postponed this year's live auction final and 7 Days is off-air, unable to film during alert level 4.

Three said further announcements about the upcoming shows would be made in due course.

It's rumoured Newstalk ZB's Kerre McIvor was joining the cast this year. Photo / Spy

Spy this month reported on mounting speculation over which local celebs would be part of this year's Dancing with the Stars lineup.

Herald on Sunday columnist and Newstalk ZB host Kerre McIvor was rumoured to be straddling the network divide on screen on TVNZ 1's Give us a Clue and Discovery's Dancing with the Stars, and it's an overdue return to the small screen for the former Fair Go and How's Life? star.

Former Shortland Street star Kerry-Lee Dewing was the only official star announced last year and it is hoped she will be part of this year's lineup under the mirror ball. Last March, Dewing returned home to New Zealand from living in Australia and was self-isolating here before the borders were shut and the show cancelled for 2020. She returned to Australia last month.

- Additional reporting, Spy