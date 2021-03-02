Covid 19 coronavirus: Backstreet Boys postpone New Zealand tour date until 2022

The Backstreet Boys have announced a new New Zealand tour date. Photo / Supplied

The Backstreet Boys have announced new dates for their Australia and New Zealand tour after a postponement due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The group, who rose to fame with their hits like Everybody and I Want It That Way, have announced they will return to New Zealand in 2022 for an Auckland arena show.

The boy band was initially due to play two shows at Auckland's Spark Arena on Saturday, May 16 and Sunday, May 17 2020, but announced last year they would return in April 2021 instead. Now the tour has been pushed back until 2022.

The Backstreet Boys' new date for their DNA Tour will take place on Saturday, March 19 2022 at Auckland's Spark Arena.

When the band first announced their tour before the Covid-19 pandemic, they were set to play two shows in Auckland in 2020 but scaled back their DNA tour to one arena date when they first postponed the tour last April.

The band, made up of AJ McLean, Brian Littrell, Nick Carter, Howie Dorough and Kevin Richardson, shared a message for their New Zealand and Australia fans.

"We can't wait to visit you all down under. We were hoping to have better news, however it doesn't seem it is going to be possible for us to go back out on the road just yet.

"We miss you, we look forward to getting back out on the road, getting back out on that stage and interacting with the fans each night. We can't wait to bring back the Backstreet Boys experience to you soon. We Miss you all, we love you all and we will see you very soon. We hope everyone is well, be well. Peace and Love xx."

Fans who already bought tickets to the tour should hold on to them, as they will remain valid for the new dates.

Refunds are available for fans unable to attend the new dates, but requests must be submitted through the customers' point of purchase before 5pm March 31.