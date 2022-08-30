She admitted that she swam in the Potomac river, which is known to be highly contaminated with bacteria such as E.coli. Video / @whyets

She admitted that she swam in the Potomac river, which is known to be highly contaminated with bacteria such as E.coli. Video / @whyets

Lorde has concerned her American fans with her latest admission.

The Kiwi pop star – whose real name is Ella Marija Lani Yelich-O'Connor - is touring America for her Solar Power world tour and while performing in Washington D.C last night she shocked fans by revealing her pre-show activity.

"I was lying in the Potomac River … I love to swim in the water where I'm playing, it makes me feel like I know you a bit better, somehow," the 25-year-old singer announced to an audibly and visibly horrified crowd.

While the activity may seem harmless to New Zealanders, NBC reported that the fans' horror is because the Potomac River is contaminated with bacteria such as E.coli, which can come from sewage overflowing from stormwater systems after heavy rain.

The news outlet reported the singer's admission was met with a series of "Eww!" and shocked "swim in the river?!" exclamations from concertgoers and even resulted in the Potomac Conservancy responding with a post on their Twitter account.

Enlightening international fans as to why the crowd was so horrified, the post explained it's not only unsafe to swim in the Potomac River surrounding DC but also illegal.

@Lorde went swimming in the #PotomacRiver?? 👀 Unfortunately, it's still too unsafe to swim in its waters surrounding DC. (In fact, it's illegal.) Check out our https://t.co/UWYb4K2gt5 to learn more! — Potomac Conservancy (@TheNationsRiver) August 30, 2022

Despite the singer seemingly being left without any side effects from her pre-show swim, many fans took to Twitter to share their horror.

One fan said, "Wildest part of the Lorde concert thus far: she's talking about swimming in the Potomac river today. Lorde, I love you but noo it's so contaminated!"

Another person posted a video of the Royals singer finding out why the crowd was so horrified by the activity.

"Now I know why you were all laughing. I'm happy to be a DC meme," The popstar can be heard saying with a sheepish look on her face.

Bless her 😭



Lorde yesterday finding out that the Potomac River is polluted after some fans expressed how worried they were after the show.



“Now I know why you were all laughing. I’m happy to be a DC meme”#SolarPowerTour pic.twitter.com/8nve2tcxim — Lorde Updates ☀️ (@LordeUpdatesBR) August 30, 2022

Only two months ago, the Green Light singer revealed the response to her Solar Power album was "painful".

Speaking about the album that was released last year, the singer said, "It took people a while to get the album — I still get emails every day from people who are just coming around to it now! — and that response was really confounding and at times painful to sit with at first."