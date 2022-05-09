Pop icon Britney Spears announces on Instagram that she is pregnant with her third child. Video / Bang Showbiz via AP

Britney Spears has sparked concerns for her mental health after stripping down and posting nude photos to Instagram just weeks after announcing her pregnancy.

The singer, who is pregnant with fiance Sam Asghari's child, shared the naked photos on her official account, with only a pink heart emoji to protect her modesty.

Spears' caption read: "Photo dump of the last time I was in Mexico BEFORE there was a baby inside me … why the heck do I look 10 years younger on vacation️???"

The photo "dump" was just six photos of the same pose.

Just days earlier, Spears' last nude photo post raised concerns from fans.

That photo, which showed a naked Spears holding her dog Sawyer, was in keeping with the tone of other intimate and revealing content that the singer has shared.

Many of her fans publicly questioned the latest photo release, asking if the singer needed help and suggesting that she should still be under the controversial conservatorship that she was released from last year.

"This girl she is sick, she is crying for help," one claimed, while another said: "I'm pretty sure that conservatorship was in place for a reason."

Others said that Asghari should be preventing Spears from posting the photos and that her actions could harm her children.

The singer's social media posting fed the massive public campaign to end her conservatorship, with fans claiming she was making hidden appeals for help in her often cryptic posts.

The arrangement, which gave her father Jamie control over her personal and financial affairs for more than a decade, ended last year after a judge found that it was "no longer required".

The Toxic singer had told the court that her conservatorship had been "abusive" and had left her depressed, calling for those involved – including her father – to be jailed.

"My dad and anyone involved in this conservatorship, including my management … they should be in jail," she said.

Spears also stated she felt "traumatised" by her conservatorship, adding: "I am not happy, I can't sleep. I'm so angry, it's insane. And I'm depressed."