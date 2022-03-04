Bonnie McFarlane has come under fire after insinuating Britney Spears should still be under a conservatorship. Photo / Getty Images

Bonnie McFarlane has come under fire after insinuating Britney Spears should still be under a conservatorship. Photo / Getty Images

Bonnie McFarlane has upset Britney Spears fans with her latest tweet.

The comedian took to Twitter earlier this week suggesting the pop star should still be under a conservatorship, saying: "That free Britney thing might've been a mistake."

The tweet came after Spears posted a series of nude beach photos to Instagram in what appears to be a vacation with her fiance, Sam Asghari.

While she is yet to respond to the comedian's comment, her fans were quick to hit back.

that free britney thing might’ve been a mistake — Bonnie McFarlane (@bonniemcfarlane) March 2, 2022

One fan replied, saying: "In what world is this funny or ok like I'm actually confused?"

Another said: "So you think people who live their life in a way you disagree with should lose their human rights… got it."

Bonnie McFarlane is yet to apologise or delete her tweet about Britney Spears. Photo / Getty Images

In a since-deleted tweet McFarlane said "I'm a comedian but you're right" and later tweeted a screenshot of responses with the caption, "I mean these are real people allegedly".

I mean these are real people allegedly pic.twitter.com/P4f1SuNDmx — Bonnie McFarlane (@bonniemcfarlane) March 3, 2022

In November last year the popstar's father, Jamie Spears, agreed to step down as her conservator after 13 years.

The "Toxic" singer largely credits her fan base for her new-found freedom after the global #FreeBritney movement.

Spears was a 26-year-old new mother at the height of her career when her father established the conservatorship, at first on a temporary basis, in February 2008 after a series of public mental health struggles.

It ended a few weeks before her 40th birthday.

Her career is on indefinite hold as she is engaged to be married a second time.

A turning point came early in 2019, when she cancelled a planned concert residency in Las Vegas.

Convinced she was put in a mental hospital against her will, fans began coalescing and demanding that the court #FreeBritney. At first, they were dismissed as conspiracy theorists, but the singer herself gave them validation in 2020 in a series of court filings that said they were correct to demand greater transparency and scrutiny of her legal situation.

Those filings proved to be the first indication from Spears, who had remained silent on the conservatorship for years, that she would seek major changes.