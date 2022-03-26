Chris Martin paid tribute to Hawkins during a show in Mexico overnight. Photo / Twitter

Rock icons and fans have paid tribute to Taylor Hawkins after the Foo Fighters announced late Friday night the legendary drummer had died, aged 50.

In a statement, the prolific US rock band said they were "devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins".

"His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever," the band continued.

"Our hearts go out his wife, children and family, and we ask that their privacy be treated with the utmost respect in this unimaginably difficult time."

Tributes have started to pour in for Hawkins, who drummed in Alanis Morissette's band before joining the Foo Fighters in 1997.

Among those paying tribute to the 50-year-old was Coldplay frontman Chris Martin who wiped away tears while talking about the "beautiful, beautiful man" Hawkins was.

He was dedicating a version of the Foo Fighters' hit Everglow to a live audience in Monterrey, Mexico.

Chris Martin dedicating Everglow to Taylor Hawkins and the Foo Fighters 🕊 - March 25 | via @gabasonica_ pic.twitter.com/5pzl3uHakm — Coldplaying (@coldplaying) March 26, 2022

"In utter disbelief at the news of Taylor Hawkins," rock band Nickelback wrote on Twitter.

"Our deepest condolences to his family, his bandmates, his team, his friends and everyone that was ever touched by the music he created with @foofighters @Alanis and so many others. This is so incredibly sad."

Sharing a photo of himself and Hawkins alongside Jane's Addiction's Perry Farrell, Rage Against the Machine frontman Tom Morello tweeted: "God bless you Taylor Hawkins. I love your spirit and your unstoppable power. Rest In Peace my friend."

"So very very sorry to hear of the passing of our friend Taylor Hawkins," Canadian musician Todd "Dammit" Kerns wrote.

"Honestly no words. Big love brother Taylor. Thinking of his family and the guys in his band. Absolutely heartbreaking."

Ozzy Osbourne described Hawkins as "truly a great person and an amazing musician".

"My heart, my love and my condolences go out to his wife, his children, his family, his band and his fans. See you on the other side – Ozzy," Osbourne said.

. @TaylorHawkins was truly a great person and an amazing musician. My heart, my love and my condolences go out to his wife, his children, his family, his band and his fans. See you on the other side - Ozzy — Ozzy Osbourne (@OzzyOsbourne) March 26, 2022

"So heartbroken to hear about Taylor Hawkins' passing, what an incredible talent, who didn't also need to be so kind and generous and cool but was all those things too anyway," musician Finneas wrote.

"The world was so lucky to have his gifts for the time that it did, Rest In Peace."

Foo Fighters' fans flocked to the replies of their statement to pay tribute to Hawkins as well, with one writing: "Terrible news. So sorry."

"We are devastated by this. Our hearts go out to his family & Foo brothers," another tweeted.

"Is this real? What?" a third responded.

The band did not immediately reveal a cause of death.